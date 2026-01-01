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Cruise Control | Leather | Heated Seats | Rain Sensing Wipers | If youre looking for a capable, refined SUV that delivers on practicality without sacrificing driving enjoyment, this 2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD deserves your attention. With Mazdas SKYACTIV technology, a suite of advanced driver assistance features, and comfortable interior appointments, this is a smart choice for families and commuters alike. Key Features: - AWD with 6-Speed SKYACTIV Automatic Transmission including Sport/Off-Road modes via Mi-Drive - Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) with Stop & Go ideal for highway and stop-and-go traffic - Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert for confident lane changes - Heated leather/metal-look steering wheel and leatherette-accented interior seating - Auto-leveling LED projector headlamps with automatic high-beam control - Rain-sensing wipers with heated wiper park a real winter convenience - Collision Mitigation (front) and full airbag system including curtain and side-mounted airbags - Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine rated at 7.9 L/100 km highway At 75,454 km, this CX-5 has plenty of life left and is priced to reflect excellent value. Whether youre ready to reserve it online, start the purchase process, or simply want to ask a few questions, the team at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC is here to help. Visit birchwoodchevrolet.ca or contact us today to book your test drive. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2023 Mazda CX-5

75,454 KM

Details Description Features

$28,993

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Mazda CX-5

GS New Brakes | New Tires

Watch This Vehicle
14228685

2023 Mazda CX-5

GS New Brakes | New Tires

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$28,993

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
75,454KM
VIN JM3KFBCM3P0107353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rhodium White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,454 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise Control | Leather | Heated Seats | Rain Sensing Wipers |
If you're looking for a capable, refined SUV that delivers on practicality without sacrificing driving enjoyment, this 2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD deserves your attention. With Mazda's SKYACTIV technology, a suite of advanced driver assistance features, and comfortable interior appointments, this is a smart choice for families and commuters alike.

Key Features:
- AWD with 6-Speed SKYACTIV Automatic Transmission including Sport/Off-Road modes via Mi-Drive
- Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) with Stop & Go ideal for highway and stop-and-go traffic
- Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert for confident lane changes
- Heated leather/metal-look steering wheel and leatherette-accented interior seating
- Auto-leveling LED projector headlamps with automatic high-beam control
- Rain-sensing wipers with heated wiper park a real winter convenience
- Collision Mitigation (front) and full airbag system including curtain and side-mounted airbags
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine rated at 7.9 L/100 km highway

At 75,454 km, this CX-5 has plenty of life left and is priced to reflect excellent value. Whether you're ready to reserve it online, start the purchase process, or simply want to ask a few questions, the team at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC is here to help. Visit birchwoodchevrolet.ca or contact us today to book your test drive.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Emergency Sos Capability

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) w/Stop & Go

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and mi-drive (sport/off-road modes)

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-XXXX

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204-837-5811

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$28,993

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2023 Mazda CX-5