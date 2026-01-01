$28,993+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-5
GS New Brakes | New Tires
2023 Mazda CX-5
GS New Brakes | New Tires
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$28,993
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rhodium White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 75,454 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise Control | Leather | Heated Seats | Rain Sensing Wipers |
If you're looking for a capable, refined SUV that delivers on practicality without sacrificing driving enjoyment, this 2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD deserves your attention. With Mazda's SKYACTIV technology, a suite of advanced driver assistance features, and comfortable interior appointments, this is a smart choice for families and commuters alike.
Key Features:
- AWD with 6-Speed SKYACTIV Automatic Transmission including Sport/Off-Road modes via Mi-Drive
- Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) with Stop & Go ideal for highway and stop-and-go traffic
- Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert for confident lane changes
- Heated leather/metal-look steering wheel and leatherette-accented interior seating
- Auto-leveling LED projector headlamps with automatic high-beam control
- Rain-sensing wipers with heated wiper park a real winter convenience
- Collision Mitigation (front) and full airbag system including curtain and side-mounted airbags
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine rated at 7.9 L/100 km highway
At 75,454 km, this CX-5 has plenty of life left and is priced to reflect excellent value. Whether you're ready to reserve it online, start the purchase process, or simply want to ask a few questions, the team at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC is here to help. Visit birchwoodchevrolet.ca or contact us today to book your test drive.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-837-5811