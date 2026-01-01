$33,763+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Terrain
SLE Elevation Edition | Low KM
2024 GMC Terrain
SLE Elevation Edition | Low KM
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$33,763
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Volcanic Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 9,943 KM
Vehicle Description
GMC Pro Safety Plus ($1055) Rear Park Assist | Adaptive Cruise Control | Safety Alert Seat
Infotainment Package I ($1235) Navigation | HD Rear Vision Camera |
Elevation Edition ($995) Black Wheels | Black Exterior Badging |
Power Lift Gate | Heated Seats | Driver Alert Package | Clean CARFAX
With under 10,000 km on the clock, this 2024 GMC Terrain SLE in striking Volcanic Red Tintcoat is practically fresh off the lot. Equipped with the Elevation Edition and AWD, it's a well-rounded compact SUV built for Manitoba roads and everyday adventurewithout the new-vehicle price tag.
Key Features:
- Elevation Edition package adding distinctive styling upgrades
- All-Wheel Drive with 1.5L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission
- Push-button keyless start for added convenience
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror and rear electric defogger
- Rear 60/40 split-folding seat with centre armrest for flexible cargo space
- Infotainment Package I with Wi-Fi Hotspot capability
- Steering wheel-mounted audio and phone controls
- Teen Driver technology with in-vehicle report card for new drivers
- LED daytime running lamps and deep-tinted rear glass
Safety Highlights:
- StabiliTrak stability control with Traction Control
- Dual-stage frontal and side-impact airbags including roof-rail coverage
- Passenger Sensing System for front passenger airbag management
Only 9,943 km and ready to go. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this Terrain, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is happy to answer any questions and walk you through your options.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-837-5811