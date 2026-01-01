Menu
Account
Sign In
GMC Pro Safety Plus ($1055) Rear Park Assist | Adaptive Cruise Control | Safety Alert Seat Infotainment Package I ($1235) Navigation | HD Rear Vision Camera | Elevation Edition ($995) Black Wheels | Black Exterior Badging | Power Lift Gate | Heated Seats | Driver Alert Package | Clean CARFAX With under 10,000 km on the clock, this 2024 GMC Terrain SLE in striking Volcanic Red Tintcoat is practically fresh off the lot. Equipped with the Elevation Edition and AWD, its a well-rounded compact SUV built for Manitoba roads and everyday adventurewithout the new-vehicle price tag. Key Features: - Elevation Edition package adding distinctive styling upgrades - All-Wheel Drive with 1.5L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission - Push-button keyless start for added convenience - Auto-dimming rearview mirror and rear electric defogger - Rear 60/40 split-folding seat with centre armrest for flexible cargo space - Infotainment Package I with Wi-Fi Hotspot capability - Steering wheel-mounted audio and phone controls - Teen Driver technology with in-vehicle report card for new drivers - LED daytime running lamps and deep-tinted rear glass Safety Highlights: - StabiliTrak stability control with Traction Control - Dual-stage frontal and side-impact airbags including roof-rail coverage - Passenger Sensing System for front passenger airbag management Only 9,943 km and ready to go. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this Terrain, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is happy to answer any questions and walk you through your options. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2024 GMC Terrain

9,943 KM

Details Description Features

$33,763

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 GMC Terrain

SLE Elevation Edition | Low KM

Watch This Vehicle
14228697

2024 GMC Terrain

SLE Elevation Edition | Low KM

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$33,763

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
9,943KM
VIN 3GKALTEG8RL360494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Volcanic Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,943 KM

Vehicle Description

GMC Pro Safety Plus ($1055) Rear Park Assist | Adaptive Cruise Control | Safety Alert Seat

Infotainment Package I ($1235) Navigation | HD Rear Vision Camera |

Elevation Edition ($995) Black Wheels | Black Exterior Badging |

Power Lift Gate | Heated Seats | Driver Alert Package | Clean CARFAX
With under 10,000 km on the clock, this 2024 GMC Terrain SLE in striking Volcanic Red Tintcoat is practically fresh off the lot. Equipped with the Elevation Edition and AWD, it's a well-rounded compact SUV built for Manitoba roads and everyday adventurewithout the new-vehicle price tag.

Key Features:
- Elevation Edition package adding distinctive styling upgrades
- All-Wheel Drive with 1.5L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission
- Push-button keyless start for added convenience
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror and rear electric defogger
- Rear 60/40 split-folding seat with centre armrest for flexible cargo space
- Infotainment Package I with Wi-Fi Hotspot capability
- Steering wheel-mounted audio and phone controls
- Teen Driver technology with in-vehicle report card for new drivers
- LED daytime running lamps and deep-tinted rear glass

Safety Highlights:
- StabiliTrak stability control with Traction Control
- Dual-stage frontal and side-impact airbags including roof-rail coverage
- Passenger Sensing System for front passenger airbag management

Only 9,943 km and ready to go. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this Terrain, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is happy to answer any questions and walk you through your options.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Start

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

Convenience

Power Outlet

Mechanical

Driver Shift Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Rear
Stabilitrak
Recovery Hooks
brakes
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Seat
4-wheel disc
Tire
Mirror
12-Volt
Chassis
front and rear outboard seating positions
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
spare
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
front passenger presence detector
front auxiliary
push-button
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
T135/70R16 blackwall
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
dual-stage frontal
and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger
All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
LED signature
front provisions
rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
mounted audio and phone interface
and roof-rail side-impact
11.8" front and 11.3" rear rotor size

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2021 Buick Encore GX Essence Advanced Technology Package for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Buick Encore GX Essence Advanced Technology Package 79,284 KM $23,774 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST True North Edition | 5.3L V8 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST True North Edition | 5.3L V8 53,832 KM $51,257 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation FRESH SAFETY | LOW KM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation FRESH SAFETY | LOW KM 72,762 KM $48,223 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,763

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2024 GMC Terrain