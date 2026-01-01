$75,991+ taxes & licensing
2024 BMW M2
Coupe Premium | M Carbon Roof | M Seatbelts | Local
2024 BMW M2
Coupe Premium | M Carbon Roof | M Seatbelts | Local
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$75,991
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brooklyn Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black w/M Highlight
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 35,278 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful summer machine!
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-452-7799