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Beautiful summer machine! Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2024 BMW M2

35,278 KM

Details Description Features

$75,991

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 BMW M2

Coupe Premium | M Carbon Roof | M Seatbelts | Local

Watch This Vehicle
14508070

2024 BMW M2

Coupe Premium | M Carbon Roof | M Seatbelts | Local

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 14508070
  2. 14508070
Contact Seller

$75,991

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
35,278KM
VIN 3MF13DM01R8E06186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brooklyn Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black w/M Highlight
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,278 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful summer machine!
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Collision Mitigation-Front

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension

Exterior

Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

Radio data system
Speed Compensated Volume Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
DVD-Audio and External Memory Control
Radio: AM/FM/Satellite

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

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204-452-XXXX

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204-452-7799

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$75,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2024 BMW M2