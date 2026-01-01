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Check out this M240i with stunning color combination Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2025 BMW 2 Series

12,152 KM

Details Description Features

$67,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 BMW 2 Series

M240i xDrive Premium Enhanced | Leather | M Sport Pro | Adaptive M Suspension | Employee Lease Return

Watch This Vehicle
14508069

2025 BMW 2 Series

M240i xDrive Premium Enhanced | Leather | M Sport Pro | Adaptive M Suspension | Employee Lease Return

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 14508069
  2. 14508069
Contact Seller

$67,991

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
12,152KM
VIN 3MW53CM03S8F44734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Thundernight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black w/Blue Stitching
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7RR3E
  • Mileage 12,152 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this M240i with stunning color combination
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Active Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters

Additional Features

Radio data system
Speed Compensated Volume Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory
Cross-Traffic Alert Rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

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204-452-XXXX

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204-452-7799

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$67,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2025 BMW 2 Series