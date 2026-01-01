$38,997+ taxes & licensing
2024 Buick Envision
Sport Touring | Local Lease Return | Clean CARFAX |
2024 Buick Envision
Sport Touring | Local Lease Return | Clean CARFAX |
Location
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
204-888-2277
$38,997
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cinnabar Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # F7PK97
- Mileage 15,043 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features
- 20" Dark Finish Rims
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Premium Seat Package
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Vehicle Start
- Dual Zone Auto A/C
- Ultrawide 30" Display Screen
- Bose Premium Audio w/9 Speakers
- Wireless Carplay/Android Auto
- Wireless Charging
- Hands Free Power Tailgate
Safety Features
- Safety Package
- Technology Package
- Headsup Display
- HD Surround Vision
- Blind Spot
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Auto High Beam
- Lane Keep Assist
- Forward Collision Alert
- Auto Emergency Braking
- Front Pedestrain Braking
- Rear Park Assist
And more!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail
Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.
Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266
Vehicle Features
Interior
Power Options
Safety
Comfort
Seating
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Honda West
Birchwood Honda West
Call Dealer
204-888-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-888-2277