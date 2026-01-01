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Key Features - 20 Dark Finish Rims - Panoramic Moonroof - Premium Seat Package - Heated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Remote Vehicle Start - Dual Zone Auto A/C - Ultrawide 30 Display Screen - Bose Premium Audio w/9 Speakers - Wireless Carplay/Android Auto - Wireless Charging - Hands Free Power Tailgate Safety Features - Safety Package - Technology Package - Headsup Display - HD Surround Vision - Blind Spot - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Auto High Beam - Lane Keep Assist - Forward Collision Alert - Auto Emergency Braking - Front Pedestrain Braking - Rear Park Assist And more! Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2024 Buick Envision

15,043 KM

Details Description Features

$38,997

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Buick Envision

Sport Touring | Local Lease Return | Clean CARFAX |

Watch This Vehicle
14440828

2024 Buick Envision

Sport Touring | Local Lease Return | Clean CARFAX |

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. 14440828
  2. 14440828
Contact Seller

$38,997

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
15,043KM
VIN LRBFZPE43RD049380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cinnabar Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F7PK97
  • Mileage 15,043 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- 20" Dark Finish Rims
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Premium Seat Package
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Vehicle Start
- Dual Zone Auto A/C
- Ultrawide 30" Display Screen
- Bose Premium Audio w/9 Speakers
- Wireless Carplay/Android Auto
- Wireless Charging
- Hands Free Power Tailgate

Safety Features

- Safety Package
- Technology Package
- Headsup Display
- HD Surround Vision
- Blind Spot
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Auto High Beam
- Lane Keep Assist
- Forward Collision Alert
- Auto Emergency Braking
- Front Pedestrain Braking
- Rear Park Assist

And more!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Compartment Cover
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Remote panic alarm

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Blind Zone Steering Assist

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Mechanical

driver shift control
All-Wheel Drive

Exterior

Intellibeam

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Stabilitrak
Wheels
liftgate
brakes
steering column
SEATS
LED
Dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
4-wheel disc
Electric
leather-wrapped
Tire
Mirror
tilt and telescopic
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
non-variable ratio
heated driver and front passenger
hands free open and close
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
3-channel programmable
driver 8-way power
17" front and rear
separate cavity
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger
knee airbag for driver
tap-up/tap-down on shifter
auto learn
and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions
P245/45R20 all-season
programmable includes LED logo projection
flat bottom
20" (50.8 cm) alloy with Carbon Flash Metallic and high gloss Black centre cap

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

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204-888-XXXX

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204-888-2277

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$38,997

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2024 Buick Envision