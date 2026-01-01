2024 Chevrolet Blazer

Stabilitrak

liftgate

Visors

brakes

Door Locks

LED

WINDOWS

4-wheel antilock

Defogger

Glass

4-wheel disc

blackwall

Tire

Mirror

programmable

unauthorized entry

Audio system feature

inside rearview auto-dimming

rear child security

rear-window electric

stability control system with traction control

deep-tinted

spare

Wheel

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener

front passenger 6-way power

T135/70R18

18" (45.7 cm) steel

Headlamp control

automatic on and off with automatic delay

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

electrical

dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger

Power Panoramic

rear power programmable

hands free with emblem projection

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver

and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions

rear windows and liftgate

power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down

Bose premium 8-speaker system with amplifier

driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

tilt-sliding with power sunshade

centre instrument panel speaker and subwoofer

Rear Park Assist with audible warning (Beginning with start of production

certain vehicles will be forced to include (060) Not Equipped with Rear Park Assist