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Convenience Plus Package ($1095) Heated Seats | Ventilated Seats | Memory Settings | Interior Protection Package ($460) All Weather Floor Liners | All Weather Cargo Mat Memory Package | BOSE Speaker System | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | Heated & Vented Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Wireless Charging | Black Bow Tie Emblems | Panoramic Sunroof | Experience the perfect blend of style and performance with this 2024 Chevrolet Blazer RS. This gently used SUV offers exceptional value and is ready for your next adventure. - Powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine with AWD capability - Panoramic power sunroof for an open-air driving experience - Premium Bose 8-speaker sound system for immersive audio - Hands-free power liftgate for convenient cargo access - Advanced safety features including Lane Change Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Luxurious interior with heated steering wheel and dual-zone climate control - Wi-Fi Hotspot capable for seamless connectivity on the go Discover the thrill of driving this Chevrolet Blazer RS today. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or explore our online options to start your purchase journey. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2024 Chevrolet Blazer

40,900 KM

Details Description Features

$43,074

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Chevrolet Blazer

RS Convenience Plus Package

Watch This Vehicle
13997703

2024 Chevrolet Blazer

RS Convenience Plus Package

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$43,074

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
40,900KM
VIN 3GNKBKRS8RS200124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black With Red Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Convenience Plus Package ($1095) Heated Seats | Ventilated Seats | Memory Settings |

Interior Protection Package ($460) All Weather Floor Liners | All Weather Cargo Mat


Memory Package | BOSE Speaker System | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | Heated & Vented Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Wireless Charging | Black Bow Tie Emblems | Panoramic Sunroof |
Experience the perfect blend of style and performance with this 2024 Chevrolet Blazer RS. This gently used SUV offers exceptional value and is ready for your next adventure.

- Powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine with AWD capability
- Panoramic power sunroof for an open-air driving experience
- Premium Bose 8-speaker sound system for immersive audio
- Hands-free power liftgate for convenient cargo access
- Advanced safety features including Lane Change Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Luxurious interior with heated steering wheel and dual-zone climate control
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capable for seamless connectivity on the go

Discover the thrill of driving this Chevrolet Blazer RS today. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or explore our online options to start your purchase journey. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
remote start
STEERING WHEEL
Theft-deterrent system
Power Driver Lumbar Control

Exterior

Sunroof
COMPACT SPARE

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
liftgate
Visors
brakes
Door Locks
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Tire
Mirror
programmable
unauthorized entry
Audio system feature
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
spare
Wheel
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
front passenger 6-way power
T135/70R18
18" (45.7 cm) steel
Headlamp control
automatic on and off with automatic delay
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
electrical
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Power Panoramic
rear power programmable
hands free with emblem projection
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver
and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions
rear windows and liftgate
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
Bose premium 8-speaker system with amplifier
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
tilt-sliding with power sunshade
centre instrument panel speaker and subwoofer
Rear Park Assist with audible warning (Beginning with start of production
certain vehicles will be forced to include (060) Not Equipped with Rear Park Assist
which removes Rear Park Assist. Does not include later dealer retrofit. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-XXXX

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204-837-5811

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$43,074

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2024 Chevrolet Blazer