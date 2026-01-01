$43,074+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Blazer
RS Convenience Plus Package
2024 Chevrolet Blazer
RS Convenience Plus Package
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$43,074
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black With Red Accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 40,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Convenience Plus Package ($1095) Heated Seats | Ventilated Seats | Memory Settings |
Interior Protection Package ($460) All Weather Floor Liners | All Weather Cargo Mat
Memory Package | BOSE Speaker System | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | Heated & Vented Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Wireless Charging | Black Bow Tie Emblems | Panoramic Sunroof |
Experience the perfect blend of style and performance with this 2024 Chevrolet Blazer RS. This gently used SUV offers exceptional value and is ready for your next adventure.
- Powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine with AWD capability
- Panoramic power sunroof for an open-air driving experience
- Premium Bose 8-speaker sound system for immersive audio
- Hands-free power liftgate for convenient cargo access
- Advanced safety features including Lane Change Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Luxurious interior with heated steering wheel and dual-zone climate control
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capable for seamless connectivity on the go
Discover the thrill of driving this Chevrolet Blazer RS today. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or explore our online options to start your purchase journey. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Comfort
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-837-5811