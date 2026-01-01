$57,789+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-150
XLT 3.5 Liter PowerBoost | 302a Sport | FX4 Off Road | Accident Free !
2024 Ford F-150
XLT 3.5 Liter PowerBoost | 302a Sport | FX4 Off Road | Accident Free !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$57,789
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 38,909 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2024 Ford F-150 XLT is a capable, well-equipped work and weekend truck with only 38,909 km on the clock still well within its prime. Powered by a robust 3.5L V6 with 4WD and an automatic transmission, it's ready for towing, hauling, or heading off the beaten path. The Equipment Group 302A Mid package adds a meaningful layer of comfort and tech that sets this truck apart from a base-trim F-150.
- 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD and Automatic Transmission for serious capability
- Equipment Group 302A Mid package with upgraded features included
- Ford Co-Pilot360 suite: Blind Spot Information System, Reverse Camera, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, and Autolamp Auto On/Off
- Voice-Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for year-round comfort
- Connected Navigation with Voice Activation and FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot
- Class IV Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control ready to work from day one
- Rear Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring Alert, and Aerial View Camera System for added confidence
- Crew Cab with 60-40 Fold-Up Rear Seat offering flexible cargo and passenger space
Ready to put this F-150 to work for you? Visit Birchwood Ford online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve it, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
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204-661-9555