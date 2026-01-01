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This 2024 Ford F-150 XLT is a capable, well-equipped work and weekend truck with only 38,909 km on the clock still well within its prime. Powered by a robust 3.5L V6 with 4WD and an automatic transmission, its ready for towing, hauling, or heading off the beaten path. The Equipment Group 302A Mid package adds a meaningful layer of comfort and tech that sets this truck apart from a base-trim F-150. - 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD and Automatic Transmission for serious capability - Equipment Group 302A Mid package with upgraded features included - Ford Co-Pilot360 suite: Blind Spot Information System, Reverse Camera, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, and Autolamp Auto On/Off - Voice-Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for year-round comfort - Connected Navigation with Voice Activation and FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot - Class IV Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control ready to work from day one - Rear Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring Alert, and Aerial View Camera System for added confidence - Crew Cab with 60-40 Fold-Up Rear Seat offering flexible cargo and passenger space Ready to put this F-150 to work for you? Visit Birchwood Ford online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve it, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2024 Ford F-150

38,909 KM

Details Description Features

$57,789

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Ford F-150

XLT 3.5 Liter PowerBoost | 302a Sport | FX4 Off Road | Accident Free !

Watch This Vehicle
14087694

2024 Ford F-150

XLT 3.5 Liter PowerBoost | 302a Sport | FX4 Off Road | Accident Free !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14087694
  2. 14087694
Contact Seller
Sale

$57,789

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
38,909KM
VIN 1FTFW3LD5RFB41990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,909 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2024 Ford F-150 XLT is a capable, well-equipped work and weekend truck with only 38,909 km on the clock still well within its prime. Powered by a robust 3.5L V6 with 4WD and an automatic transmission, it's ready for towing, hauling, or heading off the beaten path. The Equipment Group 302A Mid package adds a meaningful layer of comfort and tech that sets this truck apart from a base-trim F-150.

- 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD and Automatic Transmission for serious capability
- Equipment Group 302A Mid package with upgraded features included
- Ford Co-Pilot360 suite: Blind Spot Information System, Reverse Camera, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, and Autolamp Auto On/Off
- Voice-Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for year-round comfort
- Connected Navigation with Voice Activation and FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot
- Class IV Towing Equipment with Trailer Sway Control ready to work from day one
- Rear Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring Alert, and Aerial View Camera System for added confidence
- Crew Cab with 60-40 Fold-Up Rear Seat offering flexible cargo and passenger space

Ready to put this F-150 to work for you? Visit Birchwood Ford online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve it, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$57,789

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2024 Ford F-150