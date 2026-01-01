Menu
Account
Sign In
Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! This 2024 Hyundai Tucson Trend AWD brings together everyday practicality and genuine driving confidence with under 28,000 km on the clock, a full suite of advanced safety technology, and a panoramic sunroof to brighten every commute. No reported accidents and a solid list of premium features make this one worth a serious look. Key Features - No reported accidents 27,621 km of clean history - Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive for year-round Manitoba driving - Panoramic sliding/tilting glass sunroof with power sunshade - Heated front bucket seats (3-step) with 8-way power adjustable drivers seat and 2-way power lumbar support - Heated leather/metal-look steering wheel with adaptive cruise control - Dual-zone front automatic air conditioning - Power liftgate with proximity cargo access - 8-speed automatic transmission with Drive Mode Select (DMS) Safety Features - Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) - Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) - Forward Collision Mitigation - Driver Monitoring Alert - Rear View Monitor (back-up camera) - Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control And much more! Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year, Birchwood Hyundai is committed to a transparent, pressure-free experience whether you shop online or in person. Reserve this Tucson, start your purchase, or reach out with any questions. Were happy to provide additional photos, a customized video, or book you in for a test drive. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2024 Hyundai Tucson

27,621 KM

Details Description Features

$35,491

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Hyundai Tucson

Trend Certified | 4.99% Available

Watch This Vehicle
14178088

2024 Hyundai Tucson

Trend Certified | 4.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 14178088
  3. 14178088
  4. 14178088
  5. 14178088
  6. 14178088
Contact Seller

$35,491

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
27,621KM
VIN KM8JCCDE4RU298878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,621 KM

Vehicle Description

Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
This 2024 Hyundai Tucson Trend AWD brings together everyday practicality and genuine driving confidence with under 28,000 km on the clock, a full suite of advanced safety technology, and a panoramic sunroof to brighten every commute. No reported accidents and a solid list of premium features make this one worth a serious look.

Key Features
- No reported accidents 27,621 km of clean history
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive for year-round Manitoba driving
- Panoramic sliding/tilting glass sunroof with power sunshade
- Heated front bucket seats (3-step) with 8-way power adjustable driver's seat and 2-way power lumbar support
- Heated leather/metal-look steering wheel with adaptive cruise control
- Dual-zone front automatic air conditioning
- Power liftgate with proximity cargo access
- 8-speed automatic transmission with Drive Mode Select (DMS)

Safety Features
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Driver Monitoring Alert
- Rear View Monitor (back-up camera)
- Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control

And much more!

Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year, Birchwood Hyundai is committed to a transparent, pressure-free experience whether you shop online or in person. Reserve this Tucson, start your purchase, or reach out with any questions. We're happy to provide additional photos, a customized video, or book you in for a test drive. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Illuminated Entry
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Emergency Sos Capability

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Tires: 235/65R17 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L GDI MPI DOHC I4 CVVT -inc: engine idle stop and go
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Clock

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leatherette seat trim
USB CONNECTIVITY
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
BlueLink connected vehicle system
Mode
Radio: AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3/XM Audio system -inc: 6 speakers
10.25" wide touchscreen w/onboard navigation and traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE) and steering wheel controls including audio controls w/volume
seek and Bluetooth
Keyfob Window Activation and Keyfob Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2026 Hyundai KONA Preferred Trend Pkg | Certified | 5.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2026 Hyundai KONA Preferred Trend Pkg | Certified | 5.99% Available 12,668 KM $34,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Tucson Trend Certified | 4.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Hyundai Tucson Trend Certified | 4.99% Available 27,621 KM $35,491 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai KONA Essential Certified | 4.99% Available | FWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Hyundai KONA Essential Certified | 4.99% Available | FWD 22,695 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,491

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2024 Hyundai Tucson