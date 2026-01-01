$35,491+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai Tucson
Trend Certified | 4.99% Available
2024 Hyundai Tucson
Trend Certified | 4.99% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$35,491
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 27,621 KM
Vehicle Description
Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
This 2024 Hyundai Tucson Trend AWD brings together everyday practicality and genuine driving confidence with under 28,000 km on the clock, a full suite of advanced safety technology, and a panoramic sunroof to brighten every commute. No reported accidents and a solid list of premium features make this one worth a serious look.
Key Features
- No reported accidents 27,621 km of clean history
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive for year-round Manitoba driving
- Panoramic sliding/tilting glass sunroof with power sunshade
- Heated front bucket seats (3-step) with 8-way power adjustable driver's seat and 2-way power lumbar support
- Heated leather/metal-look steering wheel with adaptive cruise control
- Dual-zone front automatic air conditioning
- Power liftgate with proximity cargo access
- 8-speed automatic transmission with Drive Mode Select (DMS)
Safety Features
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Driver Monitoring Alert
- Rear View Monitor (back-up camera)
- Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control
And much more!
Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year, Birchwood Hyundai is committed to a transparent, pressure-free experience whether you shop online or in person. Reserve this Tucson, start your purchase, or reach out with any questions. We're happy to provide additional photos, a customized video, or book you in for a test drive. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Powertrain
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Birchwood Hyundai
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+ taxes & licensing>
204-633-2420