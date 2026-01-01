$33,991+ taxes & licensing
2024 MINI Cooper
Cooper S Premier + | Harman/Kardon | Local | Clean CARFAX
2024 MINI Cooper
Cooper S Premier + | Harman/Kardon | Local | Clean CARFAX
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
$33,991
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black II
- Interior Colour Carbon Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 15,667 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, Low mileage, well maintained!
Redefining your car buying experience! All Pre-Owned MINI Vehicles come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
360 Vehicle Inspection from our MINI Factory Certified Technicians
Haggle Free Pricing with affordable financing options!
Get ready to Motor On. Book your appointment today at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Winnipeg Mini
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+ taxes & licensing>
204-887-6464