Menu
Account
Sign In
Local, Low mileage, well maintained! Redefining your car buying experience! All Pre-Owned MINI Vehicles come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. 360 Vehicle Inspection from our MINI Factory Certified Technicians Haggle Free Pricing with affordable financing options! Get ready to Motor On. Book your appointment today at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2024 MINI Cooper

15,667 KM

Details Description Features

$33,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 MINI Cooper

Cooper S Premier + | Harman/Kardon | Local | Clean CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
14031780

2024 MINI Cooper

Cooper S Premier + | Harman/Kardon | Local | Clean CARFAX

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

  1. 14031780
  2. 14031780
Contact Seller

$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
15,667KM
VIN WMW53DH09R2W08686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black II
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,667 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, Low mileage, well maintained!
Redefining your car buying experience! All Pre-Owned MINI Vehicles come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
360 Vehicle Inspection from our MINI Factory Certified Technicians
Haggle Free Pricing with affordable financing options!
Get ready to Motor On. Book your appointment today at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Automatic climate control
Rear View Camera
REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Exterior

Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Manual Lumbar Support and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Mini

Used 2024 MINI Cooper Cooper S Premier + | Harman/Kardon | Local | Clean CARFAX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 MINI Cooper Cooper S Premier + | Harman/Kardon | Local | Clean CARFAX 15,667 KM $33,991 + tax & lic
Used 2024 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S Premier + | HUD | Leather | Harman Kardon Sound | Power Trunk | Local for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S Premier + | HUD | Leather | Harman Kardon Sound | Power Trunk | Local 19,338 KM $38,981 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-30 GS Local | AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Mazda CX-30 GS Local | AWD 77,787 KM $24,792 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winnipeg Mini

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-887-XXXX

(click to show)

204-887-6464

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2024 MINI Cooper