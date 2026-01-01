$32,998+ taxes & licensing
2025 Nissan Rogue
SV MOONROOF
2025 Nissan Rogue
SV MOONROOF
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 48,401 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2025 Nissan Rogue SV Moonroof in Brilliant Silver Metallic brings a well-rounded package of comfort, technology, and all-weather capability and at just over a year old with 48,401 km, it's already broken in without the new-vehicle price tag. With AWD, a panoramic sunroof, and Nissan's ProPILOT Assist semi-autonomous driving technology, this Rogue is built for families and commuters who want a smarter, more relaxed driving experience.
Key Features:
- Sliding/tilting glass panoramic sunroof with power sunshade a standout feature for this trim
- ProPILOT Assist with Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) hands-on semi-autonomous highway driving
- Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) actively steers you away from danger, not just warns you
- Heated TailorFit leatherette steering wheel and heated front bucket seats for Manitoba winters
- 8-way power driver seat with 2-way power lumbar support for all-day comfort
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning driver and passenger set their own temperature
- AWD with terrain mode and Xtronic CVT with paddle shifters for confident, responsive driving
- Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI) and rear parking sensors for stress-free parking
Ready to make it yours? Reserve this Rogue online, start your purchase, or book a test drive at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Our team is here to answer any questions and help you find the right fit visit us at birchwoodchrysler.ca or come see it in person.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.
Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.
Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.
Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686
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204-774-4444