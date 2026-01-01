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This 2025 Nissan Rogue SV Moonroof in Brilliant Silver Metallic brings a well-rounded package of comfort, technology, and all-weather capability and at just over a year old with 48,401 km, its already broken in without the new-vehicle price tag. With AWD, a panoramic sunroof, and Nissans ProPILOT Assist semi-autonomous driving technology, this Rogue is built for families and commuters who want a smarter, more relaxed driving experience. Key Features: - Sliding/tilting glass panoramic sunroof with power sunshade a standout feature for this trim - ProPILOT Assist with Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) hands-on semi-autonomous highway driving - Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) actively steers you away from danger, not just warns you - Heated TailorFit leatherette steering wheel and heated front bucket seats for Manitoba winters - 8-way power driver seat with 2-way power lumbar support for all-day comfort - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning driver and passenger set their own temperature - AWD with terrain mode and Xtronic CVT with paddle shifters for confident, responsive driving - Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI) and rear parking sensors for stress-free parking Ready to make it yours? Reserve this Rogue online, start your purchase, or book a test drive at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Our team is here to answer any questions and help you find the right fit visit us at birchwoodchrysler.ca or come see it in person. With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2025 Nissan Rogue

48,401 KM

Details Description Features

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Nissan Rogue

SV MOONROOF

Watch This Vehicle
14032290

2025 Nissan Rogue

SV MOONROOF

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
48,401KM
VIN JN8BT3BB4SW155624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,401 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2025 Nissan Rogue SV Moonroof in Brilliant Silver Metallic brings a well-rounded package of comfort, technology, and all-weather capability and at just over a year old with 48,401 km, it's already broken in without the new-vehicle price tag. With AWD, a panoramic sunroof, and Nissan's ProPILOT Assist semi-autonomous driving technology, this Rogue is built for families and commuters who want a smarter, more relaxed driving experience.

Key Features:
- Sliding/tilting glass panoramic sunroof with power sunshade a standout feature for this trim
- ProPILOT Assist with Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) hands-on semi-autonomous highway driving
- Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) actively steers you away from danger, not just warns you
- Heated TailorFit leatherette steering wheel and heated front bucket seats for Manitoba winters
- 8-way power driver seat with 2-way power lumbar support for all-day comfort
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning driver and passenger set their own temperature
- AWD with terrain mode and Xtronic CVT with paddle shifters for confident, responsive driving
- Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI) and rear parking sensors for stress-free parking

Ready to make it yours? Reserve this Rogue online, start your purchase, or book a test drive at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Our team is here to answer any questions and help you find the right fit visit us at birchwoodchrysler.ca or come see it in person.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI)

Interior

Immobilizer
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar
Heated TailorFit Leatherette Steering Wheel
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) w/Full Speed Range and Hold

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P235/60R18 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Xtronic CVT -inc: paddle shifter and Drive Mode Selector w/terrain mode

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-4444

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$32,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2025 Nissan Rogue