Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used BMW for Sale in Winnipeg, MB

Showing 1-36 of 36
New 2023 BMW 3 Series 330e xDrive for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 BMW 3 Series

330e xDrive
$73,013
+ tax & lic
90KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive
$24,991
+ tax & lic
77,791KM
Capital Ford Winnipeg

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive
$66,058
+ tax & lic
535KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive AWD Sunroof, Navi, Leather, Heat Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive AWD Sunroof, Navi, Leather, Heat Seats
$26,991
+ tax & lic
89,993KM
The Car Store on Main

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive
$81,163
+ tax & lic
90KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Enhanced | HUD | Harman/Kardon for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Enhanced | HUD | Harman/Kardon
$46,982
+ tax & lic
8,329KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive *AWD* *6SPD MANUAL* *ACCIDENT FREE* *SAFETIED* for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive *AWD* *6SPD MANUAL* *ACCIDENT FREE* *SAFETIED*
$24,999
+ tax & lic
61,500KM
Amerikal Auto

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2020 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive Enhanced | M Sport Exhaust for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive Enhanced | M Sport Exhaust
Sale
$57,222
+ tax & lic
20,485KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 335I X-Drive | M Sport | SOLD for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2015 BMW 3 Series

335I X-Drive | M Sport | SOLD
$28,980
+ tax & lic
121,514KM
West Coast Auto & RV

Winnipeg, MB

New 2023 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive
$65,963
+ tax & lic
8,193KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive
$29,983
+ tax & lic
85,000KM
River City Ford

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive* Leather/AWD/M Sport Edition II for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive* Leather/AWD/M Sport Edition II
$35,888
+ tax & lic
36,000KM
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2009 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD
$11,888
+ tax & lic
105,877KM
Gundhu Auto Sales

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive M Sport Edition | Free Winter Tires for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive M Sport Edition | Free Winter Tires
$32,981
+ tax & lic
43KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive Employee Lease! for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive Employee Lease!
$59,888
+ tax & lic
12,838KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive Enhanced! Black Kidney Grille! for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive Enhanced! Black Kidney Grille!
$60,987
+ tax & lic
7,003KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2020 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive Let US Go The Extra Mile for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive Let US Go The Extra Mile
$74,257
+ tax & lic
90KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2020 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive Let US Go The Extra Mile for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive Let US Go The Extra Mile
$76,512
+ tax & lic
90KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Month End Pricing! AWD! for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Month End Pricing! AWD!
$38,899
+ tax & lic
17,895KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive All Wheel Drive! for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2016 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive All Wheel Drive!
$18,988
+ tax & lic
56,861KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive All Wheel Drive! Sunroof! for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2016 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive All Wheel Drive! Sunroof!
$22,499
+ tax & lic
25,458KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive AWD! New Rear Brakes! for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive AWD! New Rear Brakes!
$25,899
+ tax & lic
29,000KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 330e SAVE ON FUEL WITH THIS 330e for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2016 BMW 3 Series

330e SAVE ON FUEL WITH THIS 330e
$27,768
+ tax & lic
20,475KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Month End Pricing! for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Month End Pricing!
$23,899
+ tax & lic
57,814KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Let US Go The Extra Mile for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Let US Go The Extra Mile
$64,557
+ tax & lic
90KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Let US Go The Extra Mile for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Let US Go The Extra Mile
$61,207
+ tax & lic
90KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Let US Go The Extra Mile for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Let US Go The Extra Mile
$57,912
+ tax & lic
90KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Let US Go The Extra Mile for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Let US Go The Extra Mile
$57,912
+ tax & lic
90KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Let US Go The Extra Mile for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Let US Go The Extra Mile
$57,912
+ tax & lic
90KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Let US Go The Extra Mile for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Let US Go The Extra Mile
$57,912
+ tax & lic
90KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Let US Go The Extra Mile for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Let US Go The Extra Mile
$65,557
+ tax & lic
90KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Let US Go The Extra Mile for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Let US Go The Extra Mile
$61,807
+ tax & lic
2,277KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Let US Go The Extra Mile for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Let US Go The Extra Mile
$59,412
+ tax & lic
3,533KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Lease from only $689/Mo!* for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Lease from only $689/Mo!*
$54,447
+ tax & lic
7,260KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Touring!! $15K OFF!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2019 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Touring!! $15K OFF!!
$48,997
+ tax & lic
90KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive PREMIUM EXCELLENCE PACKAGE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive PREMIUM EXCELLENCE PACKAGE
Sale
$52,388
+ tax & lic
63,710KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options