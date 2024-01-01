$27,238+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura TLX
V6 Tech
2017 Acura TLX
V6 Tech
Location
Steele Auto Group
1170 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3
506-853-1116
$27,238
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 49,169 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!********All prices on our website reflect a 1000$ finance credit**********The 2017 Acura TLX 3.5L V6 SH-AWD with the Technology Package is a premium midsize sedan that seamlessly blends performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology. Acura, known for its commitment to quality and innovation, has integrated these elements into the TLX, creating a vehicle that caters to both driving enthusiasts and those seeking a sophisticated, feature-rich sedan.**MARKET VALUE PRICING**, 10 Speakers, 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Acura/ELS Surround, Premium Milano Perforated Leather Trimmed Seats, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.2017 Acura TLX 3.5L V6 SH-AWD w/Technology Package SH-AWD w/Technology Package 4D Sedan AWD 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V 9-Speed AutomaticAs the only Acura dealer in the province - and on PEI - we make sure to bring you the very best selection of used vehicles possible. From the sleek and stylish ILX, RLX, and TLX, to sporty SUVs like the MDX and RDX, or any other make we've got you covered.Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 51 dealerships selling 28 brands and an employee base of well over 2300.Reviews:* Many owners appreciate the TLX's up-level features including the premium stereo and lighting systems, and the advanced safety features which work smoothly and predictably. Most owners say the TLX rides in that "just right" range between sporty and comfortable, and pleasing performance is noted from both available drivelines. Note that the TLX's AWD system requires none of the driver's attention, and works expertly to enhance traction and confidence in any situation. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Acura Of Moncton
Call Dealer
506-853-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
506-853-1116