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Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn AMG C 43 4MATIC, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

186,173 KM

Details Description

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43

Watch This Vehicle
14098810

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43

Location

Steele Auto Group

1200 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 7P5

506-859-1940

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Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
186,173KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 55SWF6EB1HU200662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # T310063A
  • Mileage 186,173 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn AMG C 43 4MATIC, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Mercedes-Benz Moncton

1200 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 7P5

Call Dealer

506-859-XXXX

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506-859-1940

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$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

506-859-1940

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class