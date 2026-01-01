$20,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C 43
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C 43
Location
Steele Auto Group
1200 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 7P5
506-859-1940
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
186,173KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 55SWF6EB1HU200662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # T310063A
- Mileage 186,173 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn AMG C 43 4MATIC, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Mercedes-Benz Moncton
1200 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 7P5
Call Dealer
506-859-XXXX(click to show)
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
506-859-1940
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class