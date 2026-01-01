$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Subaru Outback
WILDERNESS
2023 Subaru Outback
WILDERNESS
Location
Steele Auto Group
3343 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-407-8707
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL BLACK
- Interior Colour Cascade Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50,087 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Subaru Outback Wilderness | Symmetrical AWD | Turbocharged BOXER | X-Mode | StarTex InteriorSubaru Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) | Rates as low as 3.99%* | CPO Warranty IncludedBuilt for getting beyond the pavement, this Outback Wilderness fits naturally into Nova Scotia life whether its heading out past the city toward gravel roads in the Valley or taking in a long coastal drive where the road doesn't always stay smooth. Its a confident, capable choice for making the most of every season.The Wilderness trim is the most rugged version of the Outback lineup, pairing a turbocharged 2.4L SUBARU BOXER engine with a responsive Lineartronic CVT and Subarus Symmetrical Full-Time AWD. It delivers strong low-end torque and confident acceleration, while the lifted suspension and revised gearing give it stability and control on uneven terrain. Dual-function X-Mode enhances traction when conditions get loose or steep, making it especially well-suited to backroads and unpredictable Atlantic weather. This one owner lease return has been well maintained and presented very clean, offering a strong mix of durability, usability, and everyday comfort for drivers who want something more capable without sacrificing refinement.Performance & Safety2.4L turbocharged SUBARU BOXER 4-cylinder engineLineartronic CVT automatic transmissionSymmetrical Full-Time AWDDual-function X-Mode with hill descent controlEyeSight Driver Assist TechnologyAdaptive cruise controlPre-collision brakingLane keep assistVehicle Dynamics Control with traction controlComfort & TechHeated front and rear seatsHeated steering wheelStarTex water-repellent upholstery11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment systemApple CarPlay & Android AutoDual-zone automatic climate controlKeyless entry with push-button startPower drivers seatPower sunroofAll-weather floor matsContact Steele Subaru in Halifax to schedule a test drive and see how this Outback Wilderness fits your plans a great option for getting out and exploring more of Nova Scotia with confidence.SUBARU CERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDThis vehicle is Subaru Certified Pre-Owned, having successfully passed a comprehensive 160-Point Inspection completed by Subaru factory-trained technicians to ensure quality and peace of mind. Any needed repair or maintenance is performed before the vehicle is certified, so it meets Subaru's standards for safety, security, and performance. Every Subaru CPO vehicle includes a CARFAX Vehicle History Report for full transparency. Your Subaru CPO also includes a Certified Limited Warranty with coverage based on age and mileage (minimum 3-month/5,000-km), with upgrade options available through Subaru Protection Plan. For added confidence, Subaru 360 C.A.R.E. 24-hour roadside assistance backed by CAA is included across Canada and the U.S., and you'll receive a one-time 10-day / 1,000-km exchange privilege with the selling dealer. Buy with confidence knowing this vehicle has been thoroughly checked and prepared to Subaru's standards. Trade-ins are always welcome, and we're here to help make your next vehicle purchase smooth and worry-free.Ask us about flexible financing or extended warranty options.*Limited time purchase financing offer provided through Subaru Financial Services by TCCI for qualifying Subaru Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles on approved credit. Rates are subject to change without notice. See your participating Subaru dealer for complete details, terms and conditions.*All Wheel Drive, 6 Speakers, All-Weather Soft-Touch Upholstery, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Heated rea
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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902-407-8707