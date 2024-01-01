Menu
Account
Sign In
Acura Certified********All prices on our website reflect a 1000$ finance credit**********Acura Certified Pre-Owned warranty November 2027 or 160,000km. This stunning Modern Steel Metallic on Ebony Acura RDX is equipped with the Tech Package, Leather Seating, Power Moonroof, SH All Wheel Drive plus a long list of luxury features that you have come to expect in an Acura. Plus, this RDX Tech comes with our uncompromising Acura Certified Pre-Owned warranty.Why buy a Certified Pre-Owned Acura?7 year / 160,000km Acura Certified Warranty125 Point InspectionVehicle History Report24 / 7 Roadside Assistance7 Day / 1,000km Exchange PrivilegeEach Certified Pre-Owned Acura is inspected by our team of Master Technicians who have been working with Acura of Moncton for over 30 years.**MARKET VALUE PRICING**, AWD, 12 Speakers, 19 Aluminum-Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Memory seat, Navigation system: Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: ELS Studio, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.2020 Acura RDX Tech SH-AWD SH-AWD Black Pearl 4D Sport Utility AWD 2.0L 16V DOHC 10-Speed AutomaticAs the only Acura dealer in the province - and on PEI - we make sure to bring you the very best selection of used vehicles possible. From the sleek and stylish ILX, RLX, and TLX, to sporty SUVs like the MDX and RDX, or any other make weve got you covered.Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 51 dealerships selling 28 brands and an employee base of well over 2300.

2020 Acura RDX

106,588 KM

Details Description

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Acura RDX

Tech

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Acura RDX

Tech

Location

Steele Auto Group

1170 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

506-853-1116

  1. 11313751
  2. 11313751
  3. 11313751
  4. 11313751
  5. 11313751
  6. 11313751
  7. 11313751
  8. 11313751
  9. 11313751
  10. 11313751
  11. 11313751
  12. 11313751
  13. 11313751
  14. 11313751
  15. 11313751
  16. 11313751
  17. 11313751
  18. 11313751
  19. 11313751
  20. 11313751
Contact Seller

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
106,588KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour BEIGE 2
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,588 KM

Vehicle Description

Acura Certified********All prices on our website reflect a 1000$ finance credit**********Acura Certified Pre-Owned warranty November 2027 or 160,000km. This stunning Modern Steel Metallic on Ebony Acura RDX is equipped with the Tech Package, Leather Seating, Power Moonroof, SH All Wheel Drive plus a long list of luxury features that you have come to expect in an Acura. Plus, this RDX Tech comes with our uncompromising Acura Certified Pre-Owned warranty.Why buy a Certified Pre-Owned Acura?7 year / 160,000km Acura Certified Warranty125 Point InspectionVehicle History Report24 / 7 Roadside Assistance7 Day / 1,000km Exchange PrivilegeEach Certified Pre-Owned Acura is inspected by our team of Master Technicians who have been working with Acura of Moncton for over 30 years.**MARKET VALUE PRICING**, AWD, 12 Speakers, 19" Aluminum-Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Memory seat, Navigation system: Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: ELS Studio, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.2020 Acura RDX Tech SH-AWD SH-AWD Black Pearl 4D Sport Utility AWD 2.0L 16V DOHC 10-Speed AutomaticAs the only Acura dealer in the province - and on PEI - we make sure to bring you the very best selection of used vehicles possible. From the sleek and stylish ILX, RLX, and TLX, to sporty SUVs like the MDX and RDX, or any other make we've got you covered.Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 51 dealerships selling 28 brands and an employee base of well over 2300.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Halifax, NS
2017 Ford Escape Titanium 113,388 KM $34,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND 63,033 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford MAVERICK for sale in Halifax, NS
2023 Ford MAVERICK 20,647 KM $39,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Acura Of Moncton

1170 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3

Call Dealer

506-853-XXXX

(click to show)

506-853-1116

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-853-1116

Contact Seller
2020 Acura RDX