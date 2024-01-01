$33,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura RDX
Tech
Location
Steele Auto Group
1170 Aviation Ave, Dieppe, NB E1A 9A3
506-853-1116
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
- Interior Colour BEIGE 2
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,588 KM
Vehicle Description
Acura Certified********All prices on our website reflect a 1000$ finance credit**********Acura Certified Pre-Owned warranty November 2027 or 160,000km. This stunning Modern Steel Metallic on Ebony Acura RDX is equipped with the Tech Package, Leather Seating, Power Moonroof, SH All Wheel Drive plus a long list of luxury features that you have come to expect in an Acura. Plus, this RDX Tech comes with our uncompromising Acura Certified Pre-Owned warranty.Why buy a Certified Pre-Owned Acura?7 year / 160,000km Acura Certified Warranty125 Point InspectionVehicle History Report24 / 7 Roadside Assistance7 Day / 1,000km Exchange PrivilegeEach Certified Pre-Owned Acura is inspected by our team of Master Technicians who have been working with Acura of Moncton for over 30 years.**MARKET VALUE PRICING**, AWD, 12 Speakers, 19" Aluminum-Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Memory seat, Navigation system: Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: ELS Studio, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.2020 Acura RDX Tech SH-AWD SH-AWD Black Pearl 4D Sport Utility AWD 2.0L 16V DOHC 10-Speed AutomaticAs the only Acura dealer in the province - and on PEI - we make sure to bring you the very best selection of used vehicles possible. From the sleek and stylish ILX, RLX, and TLX, to sporty SUVs like the MDX and RDX, or any other make we've got you covered.Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 51 dealerships selling 28 brands and an employee base of well over 2300.
Steele Auto Group
Acura Of Moncton
