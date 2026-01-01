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4WD Crew Cab 147 SLT, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

180,120 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
14026071

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
180,120KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTU9DED3KZ137393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour G2X/DEEP_MAHOGANY
  • Interior Colour Unknown
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 180,120 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 147" SLT, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

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506-450-XXXX

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506-450-0800

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$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

506-450-0800

2019 GMC Sierra 1500