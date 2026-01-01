$27,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
180,120KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTU9DED3KZ137393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour G2X/DEEP_MAHOGANY
- Interior Colour Unknown
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 180,120 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 147" SLT, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
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Steele Auto Group
Fredericton Hyundai
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-450-XXXX(click to show)
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
506-450-0800
2019 GMC Sierra 1500