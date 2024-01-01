Menu
4WD Crew Cab 147 LT Trail Boss, 10-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

57,211 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,211KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # T360661B
  • Mileage 57,211 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 147" LT Trail Boss, 10-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500