$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
57,211KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # T360661B
- Mileage 57,211 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 147" LT Trail Boss, 10-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2016 Jeep Cherokee North 122,432 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SEL 183,146 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SR 56,777 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-453-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500