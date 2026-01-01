Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious ride for your family adventures or busy life? SMB Auto Sales has the perfect solution with this versatile 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE. This well-equipped minivan is designed to make every journey comfortable and convenient, whether youre navigating city streets or heading out on a road trip. With its practical features and proven performance, this Grand Caravan is ready to become the workhorse of your household.</p> <p>This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, with 201000KM on the odometer, offers a fantastic blend of functionality and comfort. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for a smooth and predictable driving experience, while the spacious interior ensures everyone has room to relax. Its the ideal vehicle for hauling groceries, sports equipment, or the whole crew, all while keeping everyone safe and entertained.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this Grand Caravan stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Dual Power Seats:</strong> Find your perfect driving position with ease and enjoy personalized comfort on every drive.</li> <li><strong>POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS:</strong> Adapt the pedals to your height for optimal control and a more comfortable driving experience.</li> <li><strong>Remote / Keyless Entry:</strong> Get in and out of your Grand Caravan quickly and conveniently, especially when your hands are full.</li> <li><strong>Dual Climate Control:</strong> Keep everyone happy by allowing the driver and front passenger to set their own preferred temperatures.</li> <li><strong>Steering Wheel Controls:</strong> Manage your audio and cruise control without taking your hands off the wheel, enhancing safety and convenience.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

201,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14145709.812844403?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34117

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

  1. 14145709.812844403?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=34117
  2. 14145709
  3. 14145709
  4. 14145709
  5. 14145709
  6. 14145709
  7. 14145709
  8. 14145709
  9. 14145709
  10. 14145709
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
201,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG0HR575229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 575229
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and spacious ride for your family adventures or busy life? SMB Auto Sales has the perfect solution with this versatile 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE. This well-equipped minivan is designed to make every journey comfortable and convenient, whether you're navigating city streets or heading out on a road trip. With its practical features and proven performance, this Grand Caravan is ready to become the workhorse of your household.


This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, with 201000KM on the odometer, offers a fantastic blend of functionality and comfort. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for a smooth and predictable driving experience, while the spacious interior ensures everyone has room to relax. It's the ideal vehicle for hauling groceries, sports equipment, or the whole crew, all while keeping everyone safe and entertained.


Here are five features that make this Grand Caravan stand out:


  • Dual Power Seats: Find your perfect driving position with ease and enjoy personalized comfort on every drive.
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS: Adapt the pedals to your height for optimal control and a more comfortable driving experience.
  • Remote / Keyless Entry: Get in and out of your Grand Caravan quickly and conveniently, especially when your hands are full.
  • Dual Climate Control: Keep everyone happy by allowing the driver and front passenger to set their own preferred temperatures.
  • Steering Wheel Controls: Manage your audio and cruise control without taking your hands off the wheel, enhancing safety and convenience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SMB Auto Sales

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla L for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2022 Toyota Corolla L 36,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO 151,000 KM $7,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Highlander LE Plus AWD V6 for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2017 Toyota Highlander LE Plus AWD V6 164,120 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email SMB Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SMB Auto Sales

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

Call Dealer

506-268-XXXX

(click to show)

506-268-0708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan