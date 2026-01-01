$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgandy
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 575229
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious ride for your family adventures or busy life? SMB Auto Sales has the perfect solution with this versatile 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE. This well-equipped minivan is designed to make every journey comfortable and convenient, whether you're navigating city streets or heading out on a road trip. With its practical features and proven performance, this Grand Caravan is ready to become the workhorse of your household.
This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, with 201000KM on the odometer, offers a fantastic blend of functionality and comfort. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for a smooth and predictable driving experience, while the spacious interior ensures everyone has room to relax. It's the ideal vehicle for hauling groceries, sports equipment, or the whole crew, all while keeping everyone safe and entertained.
Here are five features that make this Grand Caravan stand out:
- Dual Power Seats: Find your perfect driving position with ease and enjoy personalized comfort on every drive.
- POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS: Adapt the pedals to your height for optimal control and a more comfortable driving experience.
- Remote / Keyless Entry: Get in and out of your Grand Caravan quickly and conveniently, especially when your hands are full.
- Dual Climate Control: Keep everyone happy by allowing the driver and front passenger to set their own preferred temperatures.
- Steering Wheel Controls: Manage your audio and cruise control without taking your hands off the wheel, enhancing safety and convenience.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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