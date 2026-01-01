$16,495+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lincoln MKZ
Reserve AWD
2017 Lincoln MKZ
Reserve AWD
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Experience refined driving with this pre-owned 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve AWD, now available at SMB Auto Sales. This elegant sedan offers a sophisticated blend of comfort, technology, and performance, making every journey a pleasure. The all-wheel-drive system provides confident handling in various Canadian road conditions, while the luxurious leather interior and dual climate control ensure a comfortable environment for all occupants. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a longer drive, this Lincoln MKZ is designed to impress.
Step inside and discover a cabin crafted for your convenience and enjoyment. The intuitive steering wheel controls put essential functions at your fingertips, allowing you to manage your audio, cruise control, and more without taking your eyes off the road. The integrated navigation system ensures you'll always find your way, while features like heated front seats and power-adjustable pedals add an extra layer of personalized comfort. This 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve AWD is more than just a car; it's a statement of sophisticated taste and intelligent design.
Here are five features that truly elevate this 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve AWD:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer any Canadian road condition with confidence and enhanced traction, ensuring a stable and secure drive year-round.
- Leather Interior: Immerse yourself in the premium feel and sophisticated look of a beautifully appointed leather cabin, offering both comfort and luxury.
- Navigation Package: Effortlessly find your destination with the integrated navigation system, making every trip smoother and more stress-free.
- Heated Front Seats: Stay warm and comfortable during those chilly Canadian mornings with the luxurious warmth of heated front seats.
- Power Adjustable Pedals: Customize your driving position for optimal comfort and control with easily adjustable power pedals, catering to drivers of all heights.
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