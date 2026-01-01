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<p>Experience refined driving with this pre-owned 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve AWD, now available at SMB Auto Sales. This elegant sedan offers a sophisticated blend of comfort, technology, and performance, making every journey a pleasure. The all-wheel-drive system provides confident handling in various Canadian road conditions, while the luxurious leather interior and dual climate control ensure a comfortable environment for all occupants. Whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a longer drive, this Lincoln MKZ is designed to impress.</p> <p>Step inside and discover a cabin crafted for your convenience and enjoyment. The intuitive steering wheel controls put essential functions at your fingertips, allowing you to manage your audio, cruise control, and more without taking your eyes off the road. The integrated navigation system ensures youll always find your way, while features like heated front seats and power-adjustable pedals add an extra layer of personalized comfort. This 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve AWD is more than just a car; its a statement of sophisticated taste and intelligent design.</p> <p>Here are five features that truly elevate this 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve AWD:</p> <ul> <li><strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD):</strong> Conquer any Canadian road condition with confidence and enhanced traction, ensuring a stable and secure drive year-round.</li> <li><strong>Leather Interior:</strong> Immerse yourself in the premium feel and sophisticated look of a beautifully appointed leather cabin, offering both comfort and luxury.</li> <li><strong>Navigation Package:</strong> Effortlessly find your destination with the integrated navigation system, making every trip smoother and more stress-free.</li> <li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable during those chilly Canadian mornings with the luxurious warmth of heated front seats.</li> <li><strong>Power Adjustable Pedals:</strong> Customize your driving position for optimal comfort and control with easily adjustable power pedals, catering to drivers of all heights.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Lincoln MKZ

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Lincoln MKZ

Reserve AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14145706.812844676?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34117

2017 Lincoln MKZ

Reserve AWD

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

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Contact Seller

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

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VIN 3LN6L5F96HR625501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Experience refined driving with this pre-owned 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve AWD, now available at SMB Auto Sales. This elegant sedan offers a sophisticated blend of comfort, technology, and performance, making every journey a pleasure. The all-wheel-drive system provides confident handling in various Canadian road conditions, while the luxurious leather interior and dual climate control ensure a comfortable environment for all occupants. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a longer drive, this Lincoln MKZ is designed to impress.


Step inside and discover a cabin crafted for your convenience and enjoyment. The intuitive steering wheel controls put essential functions at your fingertips, allowing you to manage your audio, cruise control, and more without taking your eyes off the road. The integrated navigation system ensures you'll always find your way, while features like heated front seats and power-adjustable pedals add an extra layer of personalized comfort. This 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve AWD is more than just a car; it's a statement of sophisticated taste and intelligent design.


Here are five features that truly elevate this 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve AWD:


  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer any Canadian road condition with confidence and enhanced traction, ensuring a stable and secure drive year-round.
  • Leather Interior: Immerse yourself in the premium feel and sophisticated look of a beautifully appointed leather cabin, offering both comfort and luxury.
  • Navigation Package: Effortlessly find your destination with the integrated navigation system, making every trip smoother and more stress-free.
  • Heated Front Seats: Stay warm and comfortable during those chilly Canadian mornings with the luxurious warmth of heated front seats.
  • Power Adjustable Pedals: Customize your driving position for optimal comfort and control with easily adjustable power pedals, catering to drivers of all heights.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

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506-268-XXXX

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506-268-0708

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$16,495

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2017 Lincoln MKZ