$3,700+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
1992 Cadillac DeVille
1992 Cadillac DeVille
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3
844-536-6987
$3,700
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
190,890KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G6CD53B0N4314486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour No data
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 190,890 KM
Vehicle Description
RUNS AND DRIVES SOLD AS IS/WHERE IS HAS A FUEL LEAK.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
alloy_wheels
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Driver_Airbag
Rear_Window_Defogger
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2001 Ford Crown Victoria 152,263 KM $3,700 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Camry XLE 236,695 KM $2,700 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio5 LX 169,765 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Moncton
1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$3,700
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
1992 Cadillac DeVille