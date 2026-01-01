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RUNS AND DRIVES SOLD AS IS/WHERE IS HAS A FUEL LEAK.

1992 Cadillac DeVille

190,890 KM

Details Description Features

$3,700

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

1992 Cadillac DeVille

Watch This Vehicle
14096854

1992 Cadillac DeVille

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

844-536-6987

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Contact Seller

$3,700

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
190,890KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G6CD53B0N4314486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour No data
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,890 KM

Vehicle Description

RUNS AND DRIVES SOLD AS IS/WHERE IS HAS A FUEL LEAK.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
alloy_wheels
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Driver_Airbag
Rear_Window_Defogger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Moncton

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

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844-536-XXXX

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844-536-6987

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$3,700

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

1992 Cadillac DeVille