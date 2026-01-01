$2,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GT
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GT
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
844-536-6987
$2,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
139,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD35LH6EU185612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Monaco White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 139,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Seulement 139 000 KM / Manuelle / Hayon et bas de caisse rouillé
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spoiler
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Cargo_Area_Cover
Locking_Tailgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny St-Sophie
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2014 Hyundai Elantra