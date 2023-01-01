$18,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL
148,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9981392
- Stock #: 189590
- VIN: KMHD84LF0HU189590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
