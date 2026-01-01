$18,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Honda CR-V
Touring
2019 Honda CR-V
Touring
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
175,767KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H94KH140000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N242560A
- Mileage 175,767 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Touring AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
Call Dealer
709-256-XXXX(click to show)
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2019 Honda CR-V