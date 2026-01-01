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2022 Ford Escape TitaniumAWD | Compact SUV | Steele Certified 85-Point InspectionExperience style, comfort, and advanced performance with this 2022 Ford Escape Titanium a compact SUV designed for city commuting, weekend adventures, and family trips. Finished in Iced Blue Silver Metallic with an Ebony interior, this Escape combines premium features, technology, and versatility.Steele Certified Benefits85-Point Vehicle Inspection Comprehensive bumper-to-bumper check2-Year Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) Meets provincial safety standardsInterior & Exterior Detailing Professionally cleanedVehicle History Report Included for full transparency7-Day / 1,000 km Exchange Peace of mind guaranteePerformance & DrivingEquipped with a 2.0L EcoBoost I4 Turbocharged engine and 8-speed automatic transmission, this Escape delivers:Smooth and responsive accelerationConfident handling on city streets and highwaysAWD system for all-weather traction and controlReliable, efficient, and ready for everyday adventures.Interior & ComfortEbony interior with premium seatingHeated front seatsDual-zone climate controlSpacious cargo area for errands or road tripsComfortable and well-designed cabinTechnology & ConnectivityFord SYNC infotainment system with touchscreenApple CarPlay & Android AutoBluetooth phone and audio streamingUSB ports and available premium audio systemSafety & Driver AssistanceRearview cameraLane keeping assistForward collision alertStability and traction controlMultiple airbagsVehicle DetailsOdometer: 98,138 KMEngine: EcoBoost 2.0L I4 TurbochargedTransmission: 8-Speed AutomaticDrivetrain: AWDExterior: Iced Blue Silver MetallicInterior: EbonyWhy Choose This Escape Titanium?Steele Certified 85-Point Inspection for confidenceAWD for all-weather drivingPremium technology and interior comfortReliable, versatile, and stylish SUVPerfect for commuters, families, or anyone looking for a dependable, high-feature compact SUV.Perfect For:Daily commutingWeekend adventuresFamily tripsAll-weather drivingCall to ActionDont miss out on this Steele Certified 2022 Ford Escape Titanium AWDContact us today to schedule your test drive!Short Ad HookSteele Certified | 85-Point Inspection | 2022 Ford Escape Titanium AWDALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2022 Ford Escape

98,709 KM

Details Description

$22,787

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Escape

Watch This Vehicle
14420718

2022 Ford Escape

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

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Contact Seller

$22,787

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
98,709KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J97NUA70948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iced Blue Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PA4086A
  • Mileage 98,709 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ford Escape TitaniumAWD | Compact SUV | Steele Certified 85-Point InspectionExperience style, comfort, and advanced performance with this 2022 Ford Escape Titanium a compact SUV designed for city commuting, weekend adventures, and family trips. Finished in Iced Blue Silver Metallic with an Ebony interior, this Escape combines premium features, technology, and versatility.Steele Certified Benefits85-Point Vehicle Inspection Comprehensive bumper-to-bumper check2-Year Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) Meets provincial safety standardsInterior & Exterior Detailing Professionally cleanedVehicle History Report Included for full transparency7-Day / 1,000 km Exchange Peace of mind guaranteePerformance & DrivingEquipped with a 2.0L EcoBoost I4 Turbocharged engine and 8-speed automatic transmission, this Escape delivers:Smooth and responsive accelerationConfident handling on city streets and highwaysAWD system for all-weather traction and controlReliable, efficient, and ready for everyday adventures.Interior & ComfortEbony interior with premium seatingHeated front seatsDual-zone climate controlSpacious cargo area for errands or road tripsComfortable and well-designed cabinTechnology & ConnectivityFord SYNC infotainment system with touchscreenApple CarPlay & Android AutoBluetooth phone and audio streamingUSB ports and available premium audio systemSafety & Driver AssistanceRearview cameraLane keeping assistForward collision alertStability and traction controlMultiple airbagsVehicle DetailsOdometer: 98,138 KMEngine: EcoBoost 2.0L I4 TurbochargedTransmission: 8-Speed AutomaticDrivetrain: AWDExterior: Iced Blue Silver MetallicInterior: EbonyWhy Choose This Escape Titanium?Steele Certified 85-Point Inspection for confidenceAWD for all-weather drivingPremium technology and interior comfortReliable, versatile, and stylish SUVPerfect for commuters, families, or anyone looking for a dependable, high-feature compact SUV.Perfect For:Daily commutingWeekend adventuresFamily tripsAll-weather drivingCall to ActionDont miss out on this Steele Certified 2022 Ford Escape Titanium AWDContact us today to schedule your test drive!Short Ad HookSteele Certified | 85-Point Inspection | 2022 Ford Escape Titanium AWDALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if you're in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. We're confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

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902-982-XXXX

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902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
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$22,787

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2022 Ford Escape