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Odometer is 63554 kilometers below market average!Carbonized Gray Metallic2022 Ford Escape Hybrid TitaniumAWD eCVT 2.5L iVCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 2.5L iVCT.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2022 Ford Escape

15,138 KM

Details Description Features

$29,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Escape

Watch This Vehicle
14420721

2022 Ford Escape

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

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Contact Seller

$29,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
15,138KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DZ5NUB30463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # NL09558A
  • Mileage 15,138 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 63554 kilometers below market average!Carbonized Gray Metallic2022 Ford Escape Hybrid TitaniumAWD eCVT 2.5L iVCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 2.5L iVCT.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Additional Features

Equipment Group 400A
ENGINE: 2.5L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE I-4 HYBRID (STD)
TRANSMISSION: ECVT (STD)
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
HANDS-FREE FOOT-ACTIVATED LIFTGATE FEATURE REMOVAL
4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT REMOVAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
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$29,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2022 Ford Escape