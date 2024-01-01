$19,980+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
2.4L AWD
Location
Canadian Auto Sales NL
12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6
709-486-6990
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B7327
- Mileage 115,185 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability with this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L AWD. This sleek blue SUV, available at Canadian Auto Sales NL, boasts a stylish exterior and a spacious black interior, making it the ideal vehicle for families and adventurers alike. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive system, you'll be able to tackle any road condition with confidence. This well-maintained Santa Fe Sport has 115,185 km on the odometer and is ready for many more adventures.
This versatile SUV is loaded with features that will enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats and steering wheel during those chilly Canadian winters, and benefit from the safety of blind spot monitoring and a comprehensive suite of airbags. The Santa Fe Sport also features a powerful audio system and a user-friendly interface. Take advantage of the advanced technology and comfort features that make every drive a pleasure.
Here are five sizzling features that make this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport truly stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence thanks to the reliable all-wheel drive system.
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort during those cold Canadian winters with heated seats and steering wheel.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with peace of mind knowing that the blind spot monitoring system will alert you to potential hazards.
- Power Features: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering, making every drive a breeze.
- Spacious Interior: The Santa Fe Sport offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and adventurers.
Vehicle Features
