<p>Get ready to experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability with this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L AWD. This sleek blue SUV, available at Canadian Auto Sales NL, boasts a stylish exterior and a spacious black interior, making it the ideal vehicle for families and adventurers alike. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive system, youll be able to tackle any road condition with confidence. This well-maintained Santa Fe Sport has 115,185 km on the odometer and is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This versatile SUV is loaded with features that will enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats and steering wheel during those chilly Canadian winters, and benefit from the safety of blind spot monitoring and a comprehensive suite of airbags. The Santa Fe Sport also features a powerful audio system and a user-friendly interface. Take advantage of the advanced technology and comfort features that make every drive a pleasure.</p><p><strong>Here are five sizzling features that make this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport truly stand out:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence thanks to the reliable all-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats & Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy ultimate comfort during those cold Canadian winters with heated seats and steering wheel.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing that the blind spot monitoring system will alert you to potential hazards.</li><li><strong>Power Features:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering, making every drive a breeze.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> The Santa Fe Sport offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families and adventurers.</li></ul>

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

115,185 KM

Details

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2.4L AWD

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2.4L AWD

Location

Canadian Auto Sales NL

12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6

709-486-6990

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,185KM
VIN 5XYZUDLB9JG538644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B7327
  • Mileage 115,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L AWD for sale in Grand Falls-Windsor, NL
709-486-XXXX

709-486-6990

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport