$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-738-2369
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG GLE 43
Location
211 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL A1B 4J8
98,851KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10174665
- Stock #: N928829A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Saddle Brown/Black Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,851 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, AMG GLE 43 4MATIC SUV, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
