2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

$49,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 8 , 8 5 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10174665

10174665 Stock #: N928829A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White

Interior Colour Saddle Brown/Black Lthr

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 98,851 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.