Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Hyundai Sonata

114,648 KM

Details Description Features

$18,490

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Sonata

Essential w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Heated Seats

2019 Hyundai Sonata

Essential w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Heated Seats

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

114,648KM
Used
VIN 5NPE34AF3KH786163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 27989
  • Mileage 114,648 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Additional Features

USB Input
Heated Power mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind-Spot Collision Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
AM/FM/MP3 w/ 6 Speakers
Second Row USB

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Hyundai Sonata