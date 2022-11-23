Menu
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

26,009 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring AWD w/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Front Seats

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring AWD w/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

26,009KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9342604
  • Stock #: 15424
  • VIN: JF2GTACC5K9356929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 15424
  • Mileage 26,009 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Rearview Camera
Auto-on/off headlights
Touchscreen Display
steering wheel-integrated controls
6.5-Inch Infotainment System
USB/Auxiliary Port
AM/FM/MP3/WMA Audio System
6.3-Inch Color Multifunction Display
Gauge Cluster w/ Color LCD Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

