Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera, Dual-Zone A/C and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Honda CR-V include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Rearview Camera<br>Dual-Zone A/C<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow<br>Bluetooth<br>Proximity Key with Push Button Start<br>7 Display Audio System<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 38508

2021 Honda CR-V

33,811 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Honda CR-V

LX w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Backup Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda CR-V

LX w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Backup Camera

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11905106
  2. 11905106
  3. 11905106
  4. 11905106
  5. 11905106
  6. 11905106
  7. 11905106
  8. 11905106
  9. 11905106
  10. 11905106
  11. 11905106
  12. 11905106
  13. 11905106
  14. 11905106
  15. 11905106
  16. 11905106
  17. 11905106
  18. 11905106
  19. 11905106
  20. 11905106
  21. 11905106
  22. 11905106
  23. 11905106
  24. 11905106
  25. 11905106
  26. 11905106
  27. 11905106
  28. 11905106
  29. 11905106
  30. 11905106
  31. 11905106
  32. 11905106
  33. 11905106
  34. 11905106
  35. 11905106
  36. 11905106
  37. 11905106
  38. 11905106
  39. 11905106
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,811KM
VIN 2HKRW2H25MH222520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 38508
  • Mileage 33,811 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera, Dual-Zone A/C and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Honda CR-V include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera
Dual-Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
Bluetooth
Proximity Key with Push Button Start
7 Display Audio System

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 38508

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Additional Features

Dual-Zone A/C
ECON mode button
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Proximity Key with Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
7” Display Audio System
Projector Beam Halogen Headlights with Auto On/Off
Power/ Heated Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4X4 w/ UConnect 4C, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4X4 w/ UConnect 4C, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 44,000 KM $46,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Moonroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Moonroof 65,276 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4X4 w/ UConnect 5, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4X4 w/ UConnect 5, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto 10,086 KM $49,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2021 Honda CR-V