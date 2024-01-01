$28,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Honda CR-V
LX w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Backup Camera
2021 Honda CR-V
LX w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Backup Camera
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,811KM
VIN 2HKRW2H25MH222520
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 38508
- Mileage 33,811 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera, Dual-Zone A/C and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Honda CR-V include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera
Dual-Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
Bluetooth
Proximity Key with Push Button Start
7 Display Audio System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 38508
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Additional Features
Dual-Zone A/C
ECON mode button
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Proximity Key with Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
7” Display Audio System
Projector Beam Halogen Headlights with Auto On/Off
Power/ Heated Side Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2021 Honda CR-V