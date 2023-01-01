Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Ford Escape for Sale

Showing 1-50 of 1,337
Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Calgary, AB

2019 Ford Escape

SEL
$16,000
+ tax & lic
132,254KM
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT 3L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2012 Ford Escape

XLT 3L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$10,490
+ tax & lic
159,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2012 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr XLT for sale in Oshawa, ON

2012 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr XLT
$9,989
+ tax & lic
188,741KM
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Oshawa, ON

Used 2016 Ford Escape SE for sale in Scarborough, ON

2016 Ford Escape

SE
$6,500
+ tax & lic
324,000KM
Just Deals Ltd

Scarborough, ON

Used 2015 Ford Escape SE *No accidents* for sale in Dunnville, ON

2015 Ford Escape

SE *No accidents*
$14,350
+ tax & lic
115,702KM
Dave's Auto Service

Dunnville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid for sale in Harriston, ON

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid
$39,000
+ tax & lic
27,000KM
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Harriston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE for sale in Harriston, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SE
$24,000
+ tax & lic
98,000KM
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Harriston, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape 4DR ACTIVE for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON

2023 Ford Escape

4DR ACTIVE
$37,844
+ tax & lic
25KM
Savage Ford

Sturgeon Falls, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Ford Escape SEL 4WD for sale in Hamilton, ON

2013 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD
$13,995
+ tax & lic
143,656KM
Best Motors

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape 4DR ACTIVE for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON

2023 Ford Escape

4DR ACTIVE
$37,644
+ tax & lic
25KM
Savage Ford

Sturgeon Falls, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Scarborough, ON

2012 Ford Escape

XLT
$4,950
+ tax & lic
248,000KM
Motor World

Scarborough, ON

New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line for sale in Moose Jaw, SK

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line
$45,994
+ tax & lic
CALL
Knight Ford Lincoln

Moose Jaw, SK

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SE
$21,498
+ tax & lic
118,733KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium hybride TI for sale in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium hybride TI
$33,995
+ tax & lic
83,000KM
Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

Used 2014 Ford Escape for sale in Edmonton, AB

2014 Ford Escape

Sale
$17,882
+ tax & lic
124,891KM
Go Nissan North

Edmonton, AB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SE
$21,888
+ tax & lic
128,870KM
Peel Chrysler Fiat

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Select AWD for sale in Midland, ON

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Select AWD
$46,844
+ tax & lic
90KM
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Select AWD for sale in Midland, ON

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Select AWD
$46,594
+ tax & lic
310KM
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

New 2023 Ford Escape Active AWD for sale in Midland, ON

2023 Ford Escape

Active AWD
$37,844
+ tax & lic
90KM
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Select AWD for sale in Midland, ON

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Select AWD
$46,844
+ tax & lic
221KM
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

Used 2021 Ford Escape SE Sport Appearance Pack | Lane Keep | Sync 3 for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2021 Ford Escape

SE Sport Appearance Pack | Lane Keep | Sync 3
Sale
$31,899
+ tax & lic
49,234KM
Birchwood Ford

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2008 Ford Escape FWD 4dr V6 XLT for sale in Newmarket, ON

2008 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr V6 XLT
Sale
$7,950
+ tax & lic
165,100KM
Bakers Auto Sales

Newmarket, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL - 4WD for sale in Richmond, BC

2018 Ford Escape

SEL - 4WD
$24,995
+ tax & lic
78,512KM
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Richmond, BC

Used 2009 Ford Escape XLT 4Dr 2WD 4CYL for sale in Surrey, BC

2009 Ford Escape

XLT 4Dr 2WD 4CYL
$8,296
+ tax & lic
175,122KM
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Surrey, BC

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE*AWD*B-ZONE*SIÈGE CHAUFFANT*BLUETOOTH*CAMÉRA* for sale in Québec, QC

2017 Ford Escape

SE*AWD*B-ZONE*SIÈGE CHAUFFANT*BLUETOOTH*CAMÉRA*
$19,487
+ tax & lic
93,091KM
Kia Val-Bélair

Québec, QC

New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line for sale in Peterborough, ON

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line
$39,553
+ tax & lic
CALL
Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd

Peterborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Elite
$50,699
+ tax & lic
CALL
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape Platinum for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Ford Escape

Platinum
$46,149
+ tax & lic
CALL
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape Platinum for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Ford Escape

Platinum
$49,199
+ tax & lic
CALL
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape PHEV for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Ford Escape

PHEV
$51,569
+ tax & lic
CALL
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape PHEV for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Ford Escape

PHEV
$55,549
+ tax & lic
CALL
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape PHEV for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Ford Escape

PHEV
$50,019
+ tax & lic
CALL
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Ford Escape SE for sale in Oakville, ON

2016 Ford Escape

SE
$15,988
+ tax & lic
138,669KM
Kennedy Ford

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape Active for sale in Tatamagouche, NS

2023 Ford Escape

Active
$35,394
+ tax & lic
7KM
Tri County Ford

Tatamagouche, NS

Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth for sale in Tatamagouche, NS

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
$21,934
+ tax & lic
116,119KM
Tri County Ford

Tatamagouche, NS

Used 2013 Ford Escape SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2013 Ford Escape

SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$13,990
+ tax & lic
128,544KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats for sale in Sudbury, ON

2017 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
$21,113
+ tax & lic
75,191KM
Palladino Honda

Sudbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Ford Escape PHEV - Leather Seats for sale in Sechelt, BC

2023 Ford Escape

PHEV - Leather Seats
$55,569
+ tax & lic
CALL
South Coast Ford Sales

Sechelt, BC

Used 2013 Ford Escape SEL | 4X4 | TECH PKG | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAV for sale in Brantford, ON

2013 Ford Escape

SEL | 4X4 | TECH PKG | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAV
$17,888
+ tax & lic
104,073KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL AWD | ONLY 43KMS | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SEL AWD | ONLY 43KMS | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAV
$26,541
+ tax & lic
43,303KM
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Kentville, NS

2017 Ford Escape

SE
$18,995
+ tax & lic
102,376KM
Valley Ford Limited

Kentville, NS

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2014 Ford Escape

SE AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!
$5,500
+ tax & lic
214,572KM
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Ford Escape SE FWD - LOCAL VEHICLE - HEATED SEATS for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2016 Ford Escape

SE FWD - LOCAL VEHICLE - HEATED SEATS
$15,892
+ tax & lic
142,592KM
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2014 Ford Escape SE ACCIDENT FREE,ONLY 113000KM for sale in Hamilton, ON

2014 Ford Escape

SE ACCIDENT FREE,ONLY 113000KM
$11,995
+ tax & lic
113,038KM
RDJ Auto Sales & Service

Hamilton, ON

New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Select AWD for sale in Elie, MB

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Select AWD
$43,994
+ tax & lic
15KM
Wilf's Elie Ford

Elie, MB

New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line AWD for sale in Elie, MB

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line AWD
$39,294
+ tax & lic
13KM
Wilf's Elie Ford

Elie, MB

Used 2022 Ford Escape SE SPORT APPERANCE | HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL | NAV | ADAPTIVE CRUISE for sale in Kitchener, ON

2022 Ford Escape

SE SPORT APPERANCE | HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL | NAV | ADAPTIVE CRUISE
$36,488
+ tax & lic
17,200KM
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Charlottetown, PE

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium
$26,888
+ tax & lic
33,562KM
Experience Hyundai

Charlottetown, PE

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE 4x4 upgrade for sale in Waterloo, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SE 4x4 upgrade
$21,995
+ tax & lic
146,112KM
Sherifali Motors Inc.

Waterloo, ON

Used 2020 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Harriston, ON

2020 Ford Escape

SEL
$32,500
+ tax & lic
53,000KM
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Harriston, ON

Buy From Home Options