$11,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Subaru Impreza
WRX
2011 Subaru Impreza
WRX
Location
Jinshu Auto
229 Les Collins Ave West, Chezzetcook, NS B0J 2L0
902-441-4888
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
116,500KM
Good Condition
VIN JF1GR7E69BG827781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,500 KM
Vehicle Description
On Route! An unmodified , one owner subaru WRX hatchack with a clean carfax..... Stanby while we get this beauty ready
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Cargo shade
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jinshu Auto
229 Les Collins Ave West, Chezzetcook, NS B0J 2L0
Call Dealer
902-441-XXXX(click to show)
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Jinshu Auto
902-441-4888
2011 Subaru Impreza