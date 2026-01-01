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<p>On Route! An unmodified , one owner subaru WRX hatchack with a clean carfax..... Stanby while we get this beauty ready</p>

2011 Subaru Impreza

116,500 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Subaru Impreza

WRX

Watch This Vehicle
14530806

2011 Subaru Impreza

WRX

Location

Jinshu Auto

229 Les Collins Ave West, Chezzetcook, NS B0J 2L0

902-441-4888

  1. 1785538850314
  2. 1785538850978
  3. 1785538851450
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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,500KM
Good Condition
VIN JF1GR7E69BG827781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,500 KM

Vehicle Description

On Route! An unmodified , one owner subaru WRX hatchack with a clean carfax..... Stanby while we get this beauty ready

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Cargo shade

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jinshu Auto

Jinshu Auto

229 Les Collins Ave West, Chezzetcook, NS B0J 2L0

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902-441-XXXX

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902-441-4888

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$11,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Jinshu Auto

902-441-4888

2011 Subaru Impreza