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<p>The One! The Bmw , M2 comp with a six speed manual, clean carfax, and only 36,000kms.... stanby while we get this one ready </p>

2020 BMW M2

Details Description Features

$66,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 BMW M2

Competition Coupe

Watch This Vehicle
14534682

2020 BMW M2

Competition Coupe

Location

Jinshu Auto

229 Les Collins Ave West, Chezzetcook, NS B0J 2L0

902-441-4888

  1. 1785605323395
  2. 1785605323865
  3. 1785605324318
  4. 1785605324769
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$66,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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VIN WBS2U7C04L7D72272

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The One! The Bmw , M2 comp with a six speed manual, clean carfax, and only 36,000kms.... stanby while we get this one ready 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jinshu Auto

Jinshu Auto

229 Les Collins Ave West, Chezzetcook, NS B0J 2L0

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902-441-XXXX

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902-441-4888

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$66,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Jinshu Auto

902-441-4888

2020 BMW M2