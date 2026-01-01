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Recent Arrival!Adobe2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500RWD Tremec 6-Speed Manual 5.4L V8 32V SuperchargedVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 5.4L V8 32V Supercharged.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2007 Ford Mustang

5,777 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2007 Ford Mustang

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14137216

2007 Ford Mustang

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
5,777KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1ZVHT88SX75290918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ADOBE CLOTH
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # PS0918
  • Mileage 5,777 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Adobe2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500RWD Tremec 6-Speed Manual 5.4L V8 32V SuperchargedVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 5.4L V8 32V Supercharged.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2007 Ford Mustang