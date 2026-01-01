$78,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Porsche Boxster
718 Base
2021 Porsche Boxster
718 Base
Location
Steele Auto Group
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-1233
$78,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
49,716KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP0CA2A84MS210167
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 49,716 KM
Vehicle Description
Two Seaters, Roadster, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 74,801 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Kia Carnival LX 84,444 KM $31,888 + tax & lic
2021 Volvo XC90 Inscription 105,747 KM $39,989 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Jaguar
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
Call Dealer
902-453-XXXX(click to show)
$78,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-453-1233
2021 Porsche Boxster