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Two Seaters, Roadster, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122

2021 Porsche Boxster

49,716 KM

Details Description

$78,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Porsche Boxster

718 Base

Watch This Vehicle
14139493

2021 Porsche Boxster

718 Base

Location

Steele Auto Group

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-1233

Contact Seller

$78,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
49,716KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP0CA2A84MS210167

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 49,716 KM

Vehicle Description

Two Seaters, Roadster, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Jaguar

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

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902-453-XXXX

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902-453-1233

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$78,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-453-1233

2021 Porsche Boxster