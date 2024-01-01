$11,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline
Location
Steele Auto Group
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-405-1177
$11,490
+ taxes & licensing
137,752KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # T603254B
- Mileage 137,752 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, 4dr Auto Trendline 4Motion, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/121
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan