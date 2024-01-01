Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, 4dr Auto Trendline 4Motion, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/121

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

137,752 KM

Details Description

$11,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

  1. 11169436
  2. 11169436
  3. 11169436
Contact Seller

$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
137,752KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # T603254B
  • Mileage 137,752 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, 4dr Auto Trendline 4Motion, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/121

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2016 Ford Flex for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 Ford Flex 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 for sale in Halifax, NS
2020 Ford F-150 68,247 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Forester for sale in Halifax, NS
2020 Subaru Forester 82,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Call Dealer

902-405-XXXX

(click to show)

902-405-1177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan