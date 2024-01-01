Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!2015 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L Trendline PlusFWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L I4 SMPI SOHC 8V ULEV II 115hpVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, Black Cloth.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

96,325 KM

Details Description

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 2.0L

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 2.0L

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
96,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2015 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L Trendline PlusFWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L I4 SMPI SOHC 8V ULEV II 115hpVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, Black Cloth.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if you're in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. We're confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 114,656 KM $67,199 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder for sale in Halifax, NS
2014 Nissan Pathfinder 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 66,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Jetta