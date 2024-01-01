Menu
<em><strong>VALUE PRICE ON A GREAT CAR! 2016 MAZDA CX-3 GX FRONT WHEEL DRIVE WITH SKY-ACTIVE TECHNOLOGY. 4 CYLINDER, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER, DRIVERS INFORMATION CENTER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, KEYLESS START, TRACTION CONTROL AND MORE!</strong></em> <em><strong>VEHICLE SOLD WITH A NEW MVI, NO CHARGE 6 MONTH OR 8000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, FULL TANK OF GAS AND A $100 GAS CARD!</strong></em> <em><strong>PRICED AS LOW AS IT IS, THIS CAR WONT BE ON THE LOT LONG. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE BEFORE ITS GONE!</strong></em>

161,275 KM

$15,494

+ tax & licensing
Gx Fwd

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

161,275KM
Used
VIN JM1DKBB7XG0103051

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,275 KM

VALUE PRICE ON A GREAT CAR! 2016 MAZDA CX-3 GX FRONT WHEEL DRIVE WITH SKY-ACTIVE TECHNOLOGY. 4 CYLINDER, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER, DRIVER'S INFORMATION CENTER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, KEYLESS START, TRACTION CONTROL AND MORE!

VEHICLE SOLD WITH A NEW MVI, NO CHARGE 6 MONTH OR 8000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, FULL TANK OF GAS AND A $100 GAS CARD!

PRICED AS LOW AS IT IS, THIS CAR WON'T BE ON THE LOT LONG. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Rear-Window Wiper

