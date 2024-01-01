Menu
4WD Crew Cab 176 XLT, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 FLEX-FUEL (STD)

2017 Ford F-250

141,209 KM

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW

2017 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

141,209KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 141,209 KM

4WD Crew Cab 176" XLT, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 FLEX-FUEL (STD)

Remote Start System

TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE ASSIST

Oxford White
SPRAY-IN BEDLINER -inc: tailgate-guard black box tie-down hooks and black bed attachment bolts
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: rear floor mats
FIXED REAR-WINDOW W/DEFROST
FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS
EXTRA HEAVY-DUTY 200 AMP ALTERNATOR
TIRES: LT275/70RX18E OWL PLUS A/T (4) -inc: LT275/70Rx18E A/T spare tire
SPARE TIRE WHEEL & JACK
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT-G 6-SPEED AUTO W/OD -inc: (6R100) SelectShift and tow/haul mode (STD)
XLT VALUE PACKAGE -inc: SecuriCode Driver's Side Keyless Entry Keypad Fog Lamps Power-Adjustable Gas & Brake Pedals Reverse Sensing System 8-Way Power Driver Seat/Lumbar Adjuster manual 2-way passenger adjuster Autolock/Auto Unlock
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: enhanced voice recognition 911 Assist and AppLink (includes 8" LCD touch screen in centre-stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities 4.2" productivity screen in instrument panel cluster and 2 sm...
ENGINE: 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 FLEX-FUEL (E85) (STD)
110V/400W OUTLET -inc: 1 in-dash mounted outlet
GVWR: 4 490 KGS (9 900 LBS) PAYLOAD PACKAGE DELETE -inc: Upgrades to 10 000 lbs (4 535 kgs)
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Hill Descent Control Coloured Front & Rear Rancho Branded Shocks Transfer Case & Fuel Tank Skid Plates Unique FX4 Off-Road Box Decal
CAMPER PACKAGE -inc: heavy-service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment) and rear auxiliary springs Rear S...
WHEELS: 18" SPARKLE SILVER PAINTED CAST ALUMINUM -inc: bright hub covers/centre ornaments

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

2017 Ford F-250