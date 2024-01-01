$43,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW
2017 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$43,990
+ taxes & licensing
141,209KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 141,209 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 176" XLT, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 FLEX-FUEL (STD)
Vehicle Features
Interior
Remote Start System
Exterior
TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE ASSIST
Additional Features
Oxford White
SPRAY-IN BEDLINER -inc: tailgate-guard black box tie-down hooks and black bed attachment bolts
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: rear floor mats
FIXED REAR-WINDOW W/DEFROST
FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS
EXTRA HEAVY-DUTY 200 AMP ALTERNATOR
TIRES: LT275/70RX18E OWL PLUS A/T (4) -inc: LT275/70Rx18E A/T spare tire
SPARE TIRE WHEEL & JACK
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT-G 6-SPEED AUTO W/OD -inc: (6R100) SelectShift and tow/haul mode (STD)
XLT VALUE PACKAGE -inc: SecuriCode Driver's Side Keyless Entry Keypad Fog Lamps Power-Adjustable Gas & Brake Pedals Reverse Sensing System 8-Way Power Driver Seat/Lumbar Adjuster manual 2-way passenger adjuster Autolock/Auto Unlock
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: enhanced voice recognition 911 Assist and AppLink (includes 8" LCD touch screen in centre-stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities 4.2" productivity screen in instrument panel cluster and 2 sm...
ENGINE: 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 FLEX-FUEL (E85) (STD)
110V/400W OUTLET -inc: 1 in-dash mounted outlet
GVWR: 4 490 KGS (9 900 LBS) PAYLOAD PACKAGE DELETE -inc: Upgrades to 10 000 lbs (4 535 kgs)
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Hill Descent Control Coloured Front & Rear Rancho Branded Shocks Transfer Case & Fuel Tank Skid Plates Unique FX4 Off-Road Box Decal
CAMPER PACKAGE -inc: heavy-service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment) and rear auxiliary springs Rear S...
WHEELS: 18" SPARKLE SILVER PAINTED CAST ALUMINUM -inc: bright hub covers/centre ornaments
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
Call Dealer
902-982-XXXX(click to show)
902-982-3808
Alternate Numbers1-888-418-1090
$43,990
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2017 Ford F-250