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Recent Arrival!Odometer is 17756 kilometers below market average!2019 Mazda Mazda3 GSAWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV®-G 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* 2019 KBB.com Brand Image AwardsALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

70,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle
14014974

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
70,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPBCM6K1140789

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Odometer is 17756 kilometers below market average!2019 Mazda Mazda3 GSAWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV®-G 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* 2019 KBB.com Brand Image AwardsALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2019 Mazda MAZDA3 70,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2019 Mazda MAZDA3