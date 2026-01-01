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2019 Mazda MAZDA3
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Odometer is 17756 kilometers below market average!2019 Mazda Mazda3 GSAWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV®-G 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* 2019 KBB.com Brand Image AwardsALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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902-982-3808