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Odometer is 5014 kilometers below market average!Atlas Blue Metallic2023 Ford Maverick XLTAWD 8-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2023 Ford Maverick

59,189 KM

Details Description Features

$37,295

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Maverick

Watch This Vehicle
14014977

2023 Ford Maverick

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$37,295

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
59,189KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8F94PRA14915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Navy Pier/Medium Slate
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,189 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 5014 kilometers below market average!Atlas Blue Metallic2023 Ford Maverick XLTAWD 8-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST (STD)
ATLAS BLUE METALLIC
EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A STANDARD
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS W/O CARPET MATS
TRANSMISSION: 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
HARD DROP-IN BEDLINER
4K TOW PACKAGE -inc: Trailer Hitch w/7-Pin Connector Upgraded Drive Ratio Upgraded Cooling Fan Higher Capacity Radiator Transmission Oil Cooler Trailer Brake Controller Tires: 225/65R17 A/S BSW

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
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$37,295

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2023 Ford Maverick