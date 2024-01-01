Menu
LOW MILEAGE, ONE OWNER SPORT UTILITY WITH MAZDA CARTIFIED BACKING IT FOR ADDED PIECE OF MIND DRIVING. 2020 MAZDA CX-3 GT ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 4 CYLINDER, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, HEATED LEATHER SEATS WITH POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER SUNROOF, AM/FM STEREO, DRIVERS INFORMATION CENTER, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH REMOTE STARTER, KEYLESS START, ALUMINUM WHEELS AND MUCH MORE! MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE OWNED WITH 160 POINT INSPECTION INCLUDING 7 YEAR OR 140,000KM POWERTRAIN MAZDA WARRANTY, 24 HOUR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE, FULL CARFAX REPORT, 30 DAY OR 3000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE AND INTEREST RATES AS LOW AS 4.90% CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE We at, City Mazda and, City Pre-Owned strive for excellence and customer satisfaction. We are a locally owned, independent dealership that has been proudly serving the Maritimes for 37 years and counting! Every retail checked vehicle goes through an extensive inspection process to insure the best quality and standard we can offer. Our financial team can offer many different options to fit any need! We look forward to earning your business and become your "One Stop Shop" for any and ALL of your automotive needs! Find us on Facebook to follow our events and news! Ask about our FAMOUS maintenance plans! Contact us today, we welcome you to the CITY MAZDA PRE OWNED family in advance;  you will not be disappointed!

2020 Mazda CX-3

45,748 KM

$26,494

+ tax & licensing
GT AWD

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 11079461
  2. 11079461
45,748KM
Used
VIN JM1DKFD79L1468166

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,748 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE, ONE OWNER SPORT UTILITY WITH MAZDA CARTIFIED BACKING IT FOR ADDED PIECE OF MIND DRIVING. 2020 MAZDA CX-3 GT ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 4 CYLINDER, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, HEATED LEATHER SEATS WITH POWER DRIVER'S SEAT, POWER SUNROOF, AM/FM STEREO, DRIVER'S INFORMATION CENTER, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH REMOTE STARTER, KEYLESS START, ALUMINUM WHEELS AND MUCH MORE!

MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE OWNED WITH 160 POINT INSPECTION INCLUDING 7 YEAR OR 140,000KM POWERTRAIN MAZDA WARRANTY, 24 HOUR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE, FULL CARFAX REPORT, 30 DAY OR 3000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE AND INTEREST RATES AS LOW AS 4.90% CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE

We at, City Mazda and, City Pre-Owned strive for excellence and customer satisfaction. We are a locally owned, independent dealership that has been proudly serving the Maritimes for 37 years and counting! Every retail checked vehicle goes through an extensive inspection process to insure the best quality and standard we can offer. Our financial team can offer many different options to fit any need! We look forward to earning your business and become your “One Stop Shop” for any and ALL of your automotive needs! Find us on Facebook to follow our events and news! Ask about our FAMOUS maintenance plans! Contact us today, we welcome you to the CITY MAZDA PRE OWNED family in advance;  you will not be disappointed!   

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Anti-Theft

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

844-850-XXXX

844-850-8658

