<em><strong>VERY NICE CLEAN CAR. 2020 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA HIGHLINE, 4 CYLINDER, AUTOMATIC WITH POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 PLAYER, POWER SUNROOF, DRIVERS INFORMATION CENTER, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, KEYLESS START, ALUMINUM WHEELS AND MUCH MORE!</strong></em> <em><strong>60 POINT INSPECTION WITH A NO CHARGE 3 MONTH OR 6000KM COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY, $100 GAS CARD AND A FULL TANK OF GAS. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE.</strong></em> <em><strong>NO SURPRISE PRICING</strong></em> <em><strong>We at, City Mazda and, City Pre-Owned strive for excellence and customer satisfaction. We are a locally owned, independent dealership that has been proudly serving the Maritimes for 37 years and counting! Every retail checked vehicle goes through an extensive inspection process to insure the best quality and standard we can offer. Our financial team can offer many different options to fit any need! We look forward to earning your business and become your “One Stop Shop” for any and ALL of your automotive needs! Find us on Facebook to follow our events and news! Ask about our FAMOUS maintenance plans! Contact us today, we welcome you to the CITY MAZDA PRE OWNED family in advance;  you will not be disappointed!</strong></em>

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

79,389KM
Used
VIN 3VWEB7BUXLM060018

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,389 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY NICE CLEAN CAR. 2020 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA HIGHLINE, 4 CYLINDER, AUTOMATIC WITH POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 PLAYER, POWER SUNROOF, DRIVER'S INFORMATION CENTER, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, KEYLESS START, ALUMINUM WHEELS AND MUCH MORE!

60 POINT INSPECTION WITH A NO CHARGE 3 MONTH OR 6000KM COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY, $100 GAS CARD AND A FULL TANK OF GAS. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE.

NO SURPRISE PRICING

We at, City Mazda and, City Pre-Owned strive for excellence and customer satisfaction. We are a locally owned, independent dealership that has been proudly serving the Maritimes for 37 years and counting! Every retail checked vehicle goes through an extensive inspection process to insure the best quality and standard we can offer. Our financial team can offer many different options to fit any need! We look forward to earning your business and become your “One Stop Shop” for any and ALL of your automotive needs! Find us on Facebook to follow our events and news! Ask about our FAMOUS maintenance plans! Contact us today, we welcome you to the CITY MAZDA PRE OWNED family in advance;  you will not be disappointed!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

