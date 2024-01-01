Menu
Account
Sign In
Carbonized Gray Metallic2022 Ford F-150 Lariat4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2022 Ford F-150

32,590 KM

Details Description Features

$76,915

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$76,915

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
32,590KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK LTHR TRIMMED BUCKET
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Carbonized Gray Metallic2022 Ford F-150 Lariat4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD)
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers Skid Plates Monotube Rear Shocks Rock Crawl Mode 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal Hill Descent Control
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal ECO sport tow/haul slippery deep snow/sand and mud/rut (STD)
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
TIRES: 275/60R20 BSW AT -inc: 265/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan 176,542 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Impreza Touring for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Subaru Impreza Touring 26,122 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 Nissan Rogue S 124,615 KM $16,500 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$76,915

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-150