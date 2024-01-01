$26,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-3
GS
2022 Mazda CX-3
GS
Location
Steele Auto Group
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-982-3810
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,400 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH 2 YEAR MVI!Steele Certified120 Point Inspection has been completed.Current service and motor vehicle inspection have been completed.A Carfax vehicle history report will be provided.Buy with confidence.TRADE INS ARE WELCOME.The 2022 Mazda CX-3 GS is a compact crossover SUV designed to deliver a blend of style, performance, and practicality. With its sleek exterior design and refined interior, it offers a compelling option for drivers seeking both functionality and aesthetics.Exterior:The CX-3 GS features Mazda's signature KODO design language, characterized by flowing lines and dynamic curves that give the vehicle a sporty and modern appearance.LED headlights and taillights not only enhance visibility but also contribute to the vehicle's contemporary look.The distinctive front grille, accented by chrome trim, adds a touch of sophistication to the front fascia.Available in a range of vibrant colors to suit individual preferences, from classic shades to bold metallic options.Interior:The interior of the CX-3 GS is crafted with high-quality materials and attention to detail, providing a comfortable and inviting driving environment.Ample legroom and headroom ensure that both the driver and passengers can travel in comfort, even on longer journeys.The cabin is thoughtfully designed with intuitive controls and driver-centric features, placing everything within easy reach for maximum convenience.Premium upholstery options, such as leatherette or cloth, are available to further elevate the interior ambiance.Foldable rear seats provide versatility, allowing for increased cargo space when needed.Performance:Under the hood, the CX-3 GS is powered by a responsive and fuel-efficient Skyactiv-G engine, delivering a balance of power and efficiency.The precise handling and nimble maneuverability make it well-suited for navigating urban streets and winding roads alike.Available all-wheel drive (AWD) enhances traction and stability, providing confidence-inspiring performance in various driving conditions.Advanced safety features, such as Mazda's i-Activsense suite, offer additional peace of mind by helping to prevent accidents before they occur.Technology:The CX-3 GS is equipped with a range of advanced technology features designed to enhance connectivity, entertainment, and convenience.An infotainment system with a touchscreen display allows for seamless integration with smartphones via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.Available features such as a premium sound system and navigation system provide an enhanced driving experience.Driver assistance technologies, such as adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning, help to reduce driver fatigue and enhance safety.Overall, the 2022 Mazda CX-3 GS combines stylish design, efficient performance, and advanced technology to offer a compelling choice in the competitive compact SUV segment.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Hyundai
Call Dealer
902-982-XXXX(click to show)
902-982-3810
Alternate Numbers1-877-720-7453
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
902-982-3810