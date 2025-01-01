$30,536+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 MINI Cooper Countryman
2022 MINI Cooper Countryman
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$30,536
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,506KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMZ43BR07N3N90324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # S10324
- Mileage 54,506 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, Cooper ALL4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
Call Dealer
902-982-XXXX(click to show)
902-982-3808
Alternate Numbers1-888-418-1090
$30,536
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2022 MINI Cooper Countryman