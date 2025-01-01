Menu
Midsize Cars, Cooper ALL4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91

2022 MINI Cooper Countryman

54,506 KM

Details Description

$30,536

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Used
54,506KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMZ43BR07N3N90324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S10324
  • Mileage 54,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, Cooper ALL4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 MINI Cooper Countryman