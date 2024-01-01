Menu
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2023 Nissan Sentra

23,598 KM

Details Description Features

$24,941

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Sentra

SR | Leather | SunRoof | Cam | Warranty to 2028

2023 Nissan Sentra

SR | Leather | SunRoof | Cam | Warranty to 2028

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$24,941

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,598KM
VIN 3N1AB8DV3PY252993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Heated Sport Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,598 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-XXXX

844-850-8658

$24,941

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2023 Nissan Sentra