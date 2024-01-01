$24,941+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Nissan Sentra
SR | Leather | SunRoof | Cam | Warranty to 2028
2023 Nissan Sentra
SR | Leather | SunRoof | Cam | Warranty to 2028
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$24,941
+ taxes & licensing
Used
23,598KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1AB8DV3PY252993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Heated Sport Cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 23,598 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From City Mazda
2013 Buick LaCrosse Luxury | HEV | Leather | Cam | USB | Bluetooth 129,325 KM $10,991 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Sentra SR | Leather | SunRoof | Cam | Warranty to 2028 23,598 KM $24,941 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless 205,560 KM $10,991 + tax & lic
Email City Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,941
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2023 Nissan Sentra