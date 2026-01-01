$38,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL
2024 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL
Location
Steele Auto Group
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-1233
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
69,784KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3J1RFV6RW442542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # LN608039B
- Mileage 69,784 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Trail AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Steele Jaguar
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
Call Dealer
902-453-XXXX(click to show)
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-453-1233
2024 Toyota RAV4