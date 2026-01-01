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Small SUV 4WD, Trail AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

2024 Toyota RAV4

69,784 KM

Details Description

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL

Watch This Vehicle
14075172

2024 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL

Location

Steele Auto Group

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-1233

Contact Seller

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
69,784KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3J1RFV6RW442542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # LN608039B
  • Mileage 69,784 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Trail AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Jaguar

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

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902-453-XXXX

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902-453-1233

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$38,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-453-1233

2024 Toyota RAV4