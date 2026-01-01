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Small SUV 4WD, P250 S, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2025 Land Rover Evoque

15,500 KM

Details Description Features

$65,060

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Land Rover Evoque

S

Watch This Vehicle
14137264

2025 Land Rover Evoque

S

Location

Steele Auto Group

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-1233

Contact Seller

$65,060

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
15,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALZJ2FX2SH282126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, P250 S, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Black Contrast Roof
3D Surround Camera
Black Exterior Pack
CARPATHIAN GREY PREMIUM METALLIC
EBONY GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM
WHEELS: 19" GLOSS BLACK (STYLE 5136) -inc: Tires: 19"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Jaguar

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

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902-453-1233

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$65,060

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-453-1233

2025 Land Rover Evoque