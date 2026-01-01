$65,060+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Land Rover Evoque
S
2025 Land Rover Evoque
S
Location
Steele Auto Group
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-1233
$65,060
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
15,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALZJ2FX2SH282126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 15,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, P250 S, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Black Contrast Roof
3D Surround Camera
Black Exterior Pack
CARPATHIAN GREY PREMIUM METALLIC
EBONY GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM
WHEELS: 19" GLOSS BLACK (STYLE 5136) -inc: Tires: 19"
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Steele Jaguar
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
Call Dealer
902-453-XXXX(click to show)
$65,060
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-453-1233
2025 Land Rover Evoque