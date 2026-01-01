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Small SUV 4WD, EX AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

2018 Honda CR-V

121,206 KM

Details Description

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle
14450857

2018 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Steele Auto Group

15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4

902-543-3344

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Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
121,206KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H56JH133707

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,206 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, EX AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Bridgewater Volkswagen

15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4

Call Dealer

902-543-XXXX

(click to show)

902-543-3344

Alternate Numbers
888-622-6289
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$19,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-543-3344

2018 Honda CR-V