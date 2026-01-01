$19,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Honda CR-V
EX
2018 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Steele Auto Group
15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4
902-543-3344
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
121,206KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H56JH133707
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,206 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, EX AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Bridgewater Volkswagen
15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4
Call Dealer
902-543-XXXX(click to show)
902-543-3344
Alternate Numbers888-622-6289
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-543-3344
2018 Honda CR-V